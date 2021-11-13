Kenya’s Prof Okowa becomes first African woman to join International Law Commission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Kenya’s nominee for the International Law Commission (ILC) made history on Friday after securing a seat in the Commission, becoming the first African woman to join the United Nations body.

Prof Phoebe Okowa garnered 162 votes in an election by the United National General Assembly in New York, United States.

Her tenure in ILC will run from 2023 to 2027.

In her acceptance remarks Prof Okowa thanked member States for the confidence they expressed in her candidature.

“I am profoundly grateful to member states for their confidence in me. Throughout the campaign experience I have remained conscious that the ILC is a subsidiary organ of the UN that is at its costs effective working in collaboration with the sixth committee,” she said.

“This is by any standards an outstanding mandate, thank you to everyone involved,” she added.

ILC was established by the General Assembly, in 1947, to undertake the mandate of the Assembly, under Article 13 (1) (a) of the Charter of the United Nations to “initiate studies and make recommendations for the purpose of … encouraging the progressive development of international law and its codification”.

It is made up of 34 individuals recognized for their expertise and qualifications in international law, who are elected every five years.