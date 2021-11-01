Connect with us

Capital News
Multiple studies have shown that full vaccination prevents infection with symptoms and hospitalisation, for both Alpha and Delta variants

Capital Health

Kenya’s 6pc adult population fully vaccinated

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 -The uptake of the second dose of COVID-19 among those who received their first dose rose to 41.7% Sunday, with only 6 percent of the adult population having been fully vaccinated.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 5,307,181 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,679,975 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,627,206.

The Government has said it is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 10 million people by December out of a population of almost 54 million.

Nairobi County was leading with 17.8% of the population fully vaccinated.

The Health Ministry said that in a target population of 3,052,494 above 18 years, only 543,275 had been fully inoculated.

Nyeri county ranks second with 80,534 out of the 510,028 targeted population having been fully vaccinated, amounting to 15.8 percent.

Kiambu county ranking third with 9.5% of its population having ben fully vaccinated with 153,780 out of 1,623,545 target population having been fully vaccinated.

The biggest headache for the Ministry of Health vaccination exercise being Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit which have continued to record the lowest numbers with less than 1% of the population fully vaccinated

The Ministry of Health has faced numerous challenges in the vaccination exercise due to the nomadic nature of communities in the north and other areas hard hit by drought.

Kenya crossed the  5 million mark on COVID-19 vaccination on October 26, a major milestone in tackling the pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said his government hopes to vaccinate 10 million people by December.

Kenya is deploying Astrazenecca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the vaccination drive.

On Sunday, Kagwe said that 17 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,014 tested in the last 24 hours raising the case load to 253,310.

The positivity rate is now at 0.6%.

