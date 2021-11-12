Kenya upscales surveillance over security situation in the region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday ordered security agencies to “heighten vigilance and surveillance across the country” in light of ongoing conflicts in the region.

President Kenyatta gave the mandate following a National Security Council meeting at State House in Nairobi.

State House Press Office dispatched a brief statement saying the decision was anchored on “the country following the unfolding security situation in the region.”

President Kenyatta has been on the forefront in seeking cessation of hostilities between parties in the Tigray conflict in the neighbouring Ethiopia where rebels have vowed to overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

More to follow…