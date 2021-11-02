Kenya police commits to safety of journalists ahead of 2022 elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 –The National Police Service has committed to providing a safe and enabling environment for journalists in the country while undertaking their daily duties, particularly now that the country is headed to the 2022 General Election.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said in statement Tuesday during the commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI), that the police service will continue to involve the media and other stakeholders in promoting transparency within the service and in holding its officers accountable.

“The National Police Service will continuously provide a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently and without undue interference. Additionally, in our proactive creation of strategic partnerships, the Service will continue to enlist the support of the media among other stakeholders in order to drive change for a transparent and accountable National Police Service,” Mutyambai said in a statement read on his behalf by his Principal Assistant Munga Nyale.

The commitment comes at a time when threats against journalists continue to rise, including intimidation by state actors.

According to the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), a total of 55 cases of violations were committed against journalists by October 2021 with security agencies leading as the perpetrators.

Mutyambai stated that both the police and media have major roles to play in the electoral process pointing out that media will continue to inform the public while playing its watchdog role as the police protects all.

He called on the media to sieve every information to ensure that they relay credible information to the public during the electioneering period.

“At this moment, I cannot over-emphasize the importance of authenticating, when necessary, security information with my office before sharing it with the public. Let us participate in setting preconditions for the general elections to be held in a peaceful environment,” he added.

The Inspector General further reaffirmed commitment by the police to provide safety during the upcoming elections.

“As we are all aware, next year the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission will conduct the 2022 General Elections. In line with the mandate of the National Police Service, we will continue to provide a safe, secure and peaceful environment before, during and after the elections. This we do in realization that the General Election is an IEBC led function but calls for different stakeholders to bring it to fruition,” he added.

Mutyambai further noted that policing in the 21 st century is premised on a multi-sectoral approach pointing out that the complexity and multi-dynamism of crime patterns and trends calls for the collaboration and engagement of different actors beyond the criminal justice system including the media.

He stated that the ongoing police reform process in the country is anchored on a people centred approach adding that it embraces the planning and implementation of strategies that meet the specific emerging security needs in the country now and in the future.

“Every citizen, institution, both state and non-state, have become active allies in addressing crime risk factors,” he reiterated.

Mutyambai lauded the Media Council of Kenya for being the lead institution in the regulation of the conduct and discipline of journalists in the country calling on it to continue promoting high professional standards amongst journalists and ensure adherence to the Code of Conduct in the Practice of Journalism.

He added that the ever-evolving nature of police work calls for collaboration with various partners in the country.

“The dynamic nature of the policing environment in Kenya commands that we embrace a multi-agency approach that strengthens joint initiatives while complementing our individual roles and synergies. Let us continue to work together for the safety and peace of our country,” he stated.

The IG further condemned the injustices targeted at media personnel while in the execution of their duties adding that all criminality shall be dealt with within the precincts of the law.

He however, reminded journalists to take their individual responsibility to risk awareness and the need to make decisions that promote their safety in the line of duty to avert trouble.

“Kenya is a signatory to international and regional instruments that promote the right to freedom of expression and access to information. Article 33 of the Kenya Constitution provides the framework that governs freedom of expression in our country,” he said.

Realizing the power that is beheld by the media, I urge you to use this to promote constructive journalism that is researched, factual and diverse. Let us make it our responsibility to counter misinformation that could jeopardize the peace that we enjoy as a country,” he said.