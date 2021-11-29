Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Many countries have reinstated strict border controls many had hoped would be a thing of the past in response to the strain

CONTAINMENT RULES

Kenya heightens surveillance at entry points over new Covid-19 variant

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, NOV 29 -Kenya has intensified screening at the border points, particularly on travelers from countries where the new Omicron strain has been detected.

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache says this is among the stringent measures being adopted to ensure that the virus strain does not get its way into the country.

“We are ensuring that any person coming into the country from those countries where this variant has been identified are properly screened. They must be able to show that they have done a PCR test and we will even repeat the test at the point of entry. We will also require a vaccination certificate,” she said.

She further maintained that the government will rely on science and will not close its borders.

“We are not taking any chances at our borders. We have seen mutations before and we have learnt our lessons. We are doing everything possible to ensure the variant does not get into our territory. We are science-led rather than make knee jerk reactions in as far as closing our borders is concerned,” she said.

Mochache encouraged those yet to be vaccinated against COVID 19, to secure themselves to increase their resistance to such variants.

“The World Health Organisation has indicated that Covid is going to be with us way into 2022. The vaccines we have are potent and are able to respond against any variant so far. The only guarantee to secure yourself is to get vaccinated,” she added.

The Omicron variant carries 32 mutations which make it highly transmissible and with potential for vaccine escape.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The variant was first discovered in Southern Africa and is now posing a new challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past.

Several countries have already imposed travel restrictions on southern Africa, including key travel hub Qatar, as well as the United States, Britain, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Netherlands.

Japan said Monday is set to close its borders to all foreigners starting Tuesday over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, Prime Minister shida announced today, just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules.

The head of the World Health Organization in Africa also urged countries to follow the science rather than impose flight bans in a bid to contain the new Covid strain.

“With the Omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity,” said WHO regional director Matshidiso Moeti.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Sexual violence against girls weakens our societies

Adolescence is the tipping point for girls. Their self-introspection to understand unfolding bodily and emotional changes is intense at this point in their life...

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

Why top universities missed out on Teacher Professional Development tender

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Top universities missed out on the accreditation to offer Teacher Professional Development (TPD) program due to lack of the...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

London (AFP), Nov 28 – G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over new virus variant: PM

Tokyo (AFP), Nov 29 – Japan will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals over the Omicron Covid variant, Prime Minister Fumio...

6 hours ago

CONTAINMENT RULES

Kenya says no plan to shut borders due to new COVID-19 variant from S.Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 -Kenya said Sunday it was not planning to close its borders immediately due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant believed...

18 hours ago

World

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

The Hague (AFP), Nov 28 – A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking...

23 hours ago

County News

Heavy rains expected in 32 Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in 32 Counties in the next 24 hours. They include Nairobi, Machakos,...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Israel bans travel to 50 African countries due to Omicron variant

JERUSALEM, Israel Nov 28 – Israel on Saturday issued a ban on its citizens traveling to 50 African countries to prevent the spread of...

1 day ago