A nurse administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo Courtesy/ UNICEF KENYA/2021/LameckOrina

Capital Health

Kenya crosses 6mn mark as December timeline to vaccinate 10mn people nears

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya crossed the 6 million mark in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise Tuesday with a total of 6,083,449 people vaccinated.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Monday said the figure included 3,905,215 people who had received their first jab while 2,178,234 were  fully vaccinated, pushing the proportion of fully vaccinated adults to 8 per cent.

He further revealed in a statement that the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose stood at 52.1 per cent.

Kagwe said 75 people had tested positive for the disease in 24 hours lapsing on Monday out of 3,854 tested within the same period.

The positivity rate stood at 2 percent.

Additionally, COVID-19 fatalities rose to 5,322 after 3 more deaths were picked from audited records.

Kenya has deployed AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the nationwide vaccination drive.

The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 10 million people by December out of a population of almost 54 million.

Nairobi County represents the most vaccinated population in the country at 22.9 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that out of a target population of 3,052,494 city residents aged above 18 years, 697,88 had been fully inoculated.

Nyeri county ranked second with 99,269 out of 510,028 people targeted having been fully vaccinated, representing 19.5 per cent.

Kiambu county ranked third with 13.5 per cent of its population having been fully vaccinated. Data from the ministry indicated 216,318 out of 1,623,545 targeted people had been fully vaccinated.

Mandera, Wajir, and Marsabit were listed among counties with least vaccinated populations with less than 2 per cent of targeted populations in respective counties having received the first dose of the vaccine.

 

