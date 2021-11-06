Kakamega High School dormitory goes up in flames but no casualty reported

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – Another school fire has been reported in Western Kenya where a dormitory at Kakamega High School went up in flames on Saturday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established and authorities said it started at 6 am when students were in classes for morning studies.

“No one was injured in this incident but the dormitory was destroyed extensively,” an official at the school said.

Police in Kakamega said an investigation had been launched to establish the cause of the fire that comes a week after a dormitory was burnt down in Buru Buru Girls High School in Nairobi where 20 students were injured while escaping. Most of them inhaled the smoke fumes.