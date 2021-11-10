Kagwe says Kenya will secure ARV despite biting shortage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 -Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the Ministry would receive additional supplies of Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs in the next 3 to 4 weeks, despite the shortage of the commodity globally.

Kagwe assured Kenyans that despite the global shortage of the drugs, the Ministry has managed to secure and deal with issues affecting the commodity supply chain.

“We reassure the public that there are enough Antiretroviral medications for all clients despite the reduced dispensation period to every client. The government is expediting the commodities procurement processes to have the commodities in the country in the next 3 to 4 weeks,” Kagwe said.

This is follows the recent shortage of the drugs that led people living with HIV to receive less than the 3-months’ supply of medications that they require.

Health ministry officials, on Tuesday met with representatives of People Living with HIV at the to explore ways of resolving the stock challenges experienced in the country.

Kagwe revealed that one of the agreements reached was that the ministry would consider venturing into local manufacturing of the ARV drugs for sustainable supply in future.

“The Ministry of Health appreciates the long-standing partnership with the networks of people living with HIV and will continue to work with them and all other stakeholders to address gaps and challenges in the HIV response. One of the resolutions reached during our meeting was for the Government to also explore local manufacturing for sustainable supply in future” he said.

He reiterated that by the end of January 2022, the ministry would ensure a stable supply of all HIV commodities in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This comes after Kenya became one of the first African countries to receive the new formulation of the Paediatric ART to be administered to children and infants living with HIV.

The new ART regimen drug – Dolutegravir (DTG) which was not initially available for children weighing less than 20 kgs, has been rolled out in 12 counties said to account for 50% of infected children.

The tablet, taken orally, has also been approved for use in paediatric patients from four weeks of age weighing at least 3 kilograms in combination with other ARVs.

Counties on this treatment include Kisumu, Homabay, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kilifi, Meru and Garissa.

The Ministry of health plans to have rolled out the Pediatric ART to the remaining counties by January 2022.