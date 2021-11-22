Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Justice Said Chitembwe when he was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on May 3, 2021.

Top stories

Justice Chitembwe given 14 days to respond to JSC petitions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22- High Court Judge Justice Said Juma Chitembwe now has two weeks to respond to petitions filed against him at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Chief Martha Koome who chairs the commission wrote to the judge on Monday, asking to file his responses within 14 days.

“Upon deliberations, the JSC has resolved that the petitions be served upon the honourable judge for his response within 14 days of service,” CJ Koome said in the letter to Justice Chitembwe.

Thereafter, she said, the petition and the judges’ response will be considered by a panel that has been set up by the commission.

Developing story…

 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Marsabit County named most suitable for spaceport

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- Marsabit County has been named as the most suitable County to set up a Spaceport. It was named by Viwanda...

3 hours ago

Kenya

IBEC approves Sh370bn for Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22-The Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) has approved Sh370 billion for counties, rather than the proposed Sh751.45 billion, for the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Karua warns against breaking parties to join others ahead of 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has called on Kenyans to embrace multiparty politics in the country as part of...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Miguna: I won’t re-apply Kenyan citizenship because I never lost it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 -Lawyer Miguna Miguna now says he will not re-apply his Kenyan citizenship at the Kenyan embassy in Canada because “I...

6 hours ago

Drought Mitigation

Families in drought-stricken areas to get Sh3,000 monthly as opposed to food aid

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22-The government will no longer distribute food to families in drought-stricken areas, but will instead provide them with Sh3,000 monthly stipend....

6 hours ago

Kenya

3 Kamiti prison break terror convicts to face charges Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 22 – Three terror convicts who were captured after escaping from Kamiti Maximum Security prison last week were due in court...

10 hours ago

Top stories

3 terror convicts blindfolded, flown back to Kamiti prison after escape

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Three terror convicts who were captured Thursday after a daring escape from Kamiti Maximum Prison are back in jail....

4 days ago

Capital Health

Why Kenya is keen to end open defecation in 15 counties

 NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – 15 counties said to have the highest rates of open defecation are set to benefit from the Kenya Sanitation...

4 days ago