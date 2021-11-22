Justice Chitembwe given 14 days to respond to JSC petitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22- High Court Judge Justice Said Juma Chitembwe now has two weeks to respond to petitions filed against him at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Chief Martha Koome who chairs the commission wrote to the judge on Monday, asking to file his responses within 14 days.

“Upon deliberations, the JSC has resolved that the petitions be served upon the honourable judge for his response within 14 days of service,” CJ Koome said in the letter to Justice Chitembwe.

Thereafter, she said, the petition and the judges’ response will be considered by a panel that has been set up by the commission.

Developing story…