Supreme Court of Kenya.

Judiciary to re-open job applications from November 8-12 over system hitch

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) says it will re-open the application window for vacancies advertised on October and which closed on October 29, citing challenges faced by applicants in the online portal.

The JSC pointed out that potential applicants might have been locked out from the application due to the system challenges.

“At the close of the application window on 29th October 2021, the Commission had received more than 60,000 applications for these vacancies. At a meeting on 4th November 2021, the Commission noted that notwithstanding the overwhelming response to the advertisements, there is a possibility that some several potential candidates were not able to access the application portal due to high traffic and congestion in our system,” the JSC said.

“Consequently, the Commission has resolved to extend the application window to mitigate against these challenges and to give every Kenyan a fair opportunity to be considered for these positions,” the commission added.

The Commission will now re-open the application on November 8 for four more days to accommodate those who might have been affected.

“Members of the public to note that the application portal will re-open on Monday, 8th November 2021 and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, 12th November 2021. Those who submitted their applications before the original deadline should not re-apply,” JSC said.

The JSC had invited applications for 1 Senior Public Affairs & Corporate Communications Officer (JSC Secretariat), 2 Senior Law Clerks, 6 Law Clerks, 500 Court Assistants, 30 Drivers, 1 Risk Management Officer, 1 Senior Architect, 1 Senior Civil Engineer, 1 Senior Mechanical Engineer, 1 Senior Electrical Engineer, 4 Senior Quantity Surveyors, 4 Superintendent of Works, 1 Senior Draughtsman and 10 Charge Hand in the Judiciary.

The Judiciary reassured Kenyans that the recruitment will be undertaken in accordance with the principles and processes in the Constitution and the Judicial Service Act.

