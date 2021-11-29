Connect with us

Jubilee Party's Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Jubilee Party postpones much-awaited NDC over Uhuru’s tight diary

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 29- The ruling Jubilee Party has postponed its National Delegates Convention (NDC) that was scheduled for Tuesday.

The party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the NDC was moved due to the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tight schedule since it fell on the day he is set to issue the State of the Nation Address in a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.

“The President, who is also the Jubilee Party Leader will deliver the constitutionally binding annual State of the Nation address on 30th November, the same day when the Jubilee NDC is scheduled. The NDC is an important event for the Party and as such a new date and venue will be communicated later,” he said in a statement Monday, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the postponement and urge our Party members to continue with other Party activities as we wait for the new date.”

Members of Parliament are set to go for their long recess on December 2, hence the plan to have President Kenyatta deliver the address on Tuesday, and not the traditional Thursdays.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi communicated the planned address to MPs last week Tuesday

President Kenyatta is expected to take stock of his administration’s milestones and state his plan for his final year in office ahead of the August 2022 General Election.

Jubilee’s NDC was one of the most-awaited political events this month, as reports indicated that the party was planning to officially kick out Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for criticising the government and the party from within.

Ruto is Jubilee’s Deputy Party Leader, but he has been marketing and campaigning under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party which he says will be his 2022 vehicle to the presidency.

