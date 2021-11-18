Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Justice Said Chitembwe when he was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on May 3, 2021.

Top stories

JSC to investigate Justice Chitembwe’s conduct after viral videos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome says the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is looking into the complaints raised against Justice Said Chitembwe whose integrity has been questioned following viral videos on social media in the recent past.

Koome on Thursday said the JSC, which she chairs, will deliberate Justice Chitembwe’s conduct in line with Constitutional and statutory rules.

“The Chief Justice has taken judicial notice of what has been reported in the media and the Judicial Service Commission is seized of the matter,” the CJ’s office said, “The Judicial Service Commission will meet to deliberate on the issue according to its constitution and statutory set procedures.”

The video leaks which have been connected to a land case that is currently under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have raised serious integrity questions on Justice Chitembwe who has since downplayed them insisting that they have been edited and manipulated to malign his name.

The removal of a judge may be initiated only by the Judicial Service Commission acting on its own motion, or on the petition of any person to the Judicial Service Commission.

“I am just an individual and I was not born in the Judiciary. I am Muslim and if your risk is finished you will go. I believe in God, I am not insisting that I have to remain in the Judiciary but I will not be pushed to step aside because of false allegations,” he said during an interview on KTN News on Wednesday.

Justice Chitembwe who was vetted for the position of Chief Justice in April 2021 has accused former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of pursuing a personal vendetta against him. The recent videos were posted by Sonko.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Court sentences DCI Kinoti to 4 months in prison over Wanjigi guns

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt. High...

25 mins ago

Top stories

Blinken visit: Kenya, US push for peace in Ethiopia as rebels dig in

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17-Kenya and the United States governments have pledged to work together to end hostilities in Ethiopia where rebels are pushing to...

18 hours ago

County News

Kananu in trouble for snubbing Senate committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Senators have reprimanded Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu after she failed to make an appearance before the Senate Devolution Committee...

18 hours ago

Kenya

New report shows Kenya lacks online sexual protection laws

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 16- Kenya still lacks adequate legal mechanisms to address Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (OSEA), a new report has revealed. According...

2 days ago

KAMPALA ATTACK

Police presence upscaled in key buildings across Nairobi after Kampala attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya has beefed up security around key installations across the country following twin blasts in Uganda’s capital Kampala on...

2 days ago

County News

Anne Kananu to be sworn in as Nairobi Governor Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Ann Kananu will be sworn in on Tuesday as Nairobi Governor. A Gazette Notice issued on Monday shows that...

3 days ago

Top stories

FKF’s Nick Mwendwa granted Sh4mn cash bail pending prosecution request for 14 days detention

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has been granted a cash bail of Sh4 million pending the prosecution’s...

3 days ago

Top stories

Youth Employment: Thousands in search of KDF jobs

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Thousands of youth turned up in various recruitment centres Monday, to try their luck for military jobs in the...

3 days ago