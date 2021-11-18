JSC to investigate Justice Chitembwe’s conduct after viral videos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome says the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is looking into the complaints raised against Justice Said Chitembwe whose integrity has been questioned following viral videos on social media in the recent past.

Koome on Thursday said the JSC, which she chairs, will deliberate Justice Chitembwe’s conduct in line with Constitutional and statutory rules.

“The Chief Justice has taken judicial notice of what has been reported in the media and the Judicial Service Commission is seized of the matter,” the CJ’s office said, “The Judicial Service Commission will meet to deliberate on the issue according to its constitution and statutory set procedures.”

The video leaks which have been connected to a land case that is currently under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have raised serious integrity questions on Justice Chitembwe who has since downplayed them insisting that they have been edited and manipulated to malign his name.

The removal of a judge may be initiated only by the Judicial Service Commission acting on its own motion, or on the petition of any person to the Judicial Service Commission.

“I am just an individual and I was not born in the Judiciary. I am Muslim and if your risk is finished you will go. I believe in God, I am not insisting that I have to remain in the Judiciary but I will not be pushed to step aside because of false allegations,” he said during an interview on KTN News on Wednesday.

Justice Chitembwe who was vetted for the position of Chief Justice in April 2021 has accused former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of pursuing a personal vendetta against him. The recent videos were posted by Sonko.