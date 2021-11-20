John Cardinal Njue says to continue offering pastoral care in retirement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Cardinal John Njue says he will carry on with his pastoral work, despite having retired as the Archbishop of Nairobi because he was “not yet tired of spreading the gospel”.



Speaking during the installation of Philip Anyolo as the new Nairobi Archbishop on Saturday, Njue said he will not be involved in the church’s administration but will remain an active member.

Njue has advised his successor to keep off politics and “walk with God’s people”

Cardinal Njue, had served as Nairobi Catholic Archbishop for 13 years but retired in January after attaining the age of 75.

Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Bert Van Megen lauded Njue even as he said he had confidence that the church would transition to greater heights under the guidance of Anyolo.