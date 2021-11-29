Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Japan's borders have been closed to almost all overseas visitors for most of the pandemic

Corona Virus

Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over new virus variant: PM

Published

Tokyo (AFP), Nov 29 – Japan will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals over the Omicron Covid variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday, just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules.

“We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from around the world starting from November 30th,” Kishida told reporters.

Japan’s borders have been almost entirely shut to new overseas visitors for most of the pandemic, with even foreign residents at one point unable to enter the country.

In early November, the government announced it would finally allow some short-term business travellers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, while continuing to bar tourists.

Tokyo had already announced on Friday it would require travellers permitted to enter Japan from six southern African countries to quarantine in government-designated facilities for 10 days on arrival. The step was expanded to a total of nine countries over the weekend.

That measure now affects travellers coming from South Africa and neighbouring Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

Kishida said Monday that further quarantine restrictions would be imposed on arrivals from an additional 14 countries and regions where the variant has been detected, without giving further details.

The prime minister said Japan is “in a stronger position against the Omicron variant than other countries,” citing voluntary mask-wearing and self-restraints about risk behaviours.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Japan has recorded just over 18,300 coronavirus deaths during the pandemic, while avoiding tough lockdowns. After a slow start, the country’s vaccination programme picked up speed, with 76.5 percent of the population now fully inoculated.

It has not detected any Omicron cases but the National Institute of Infectious Diseases is analysing a case of a traveller from Namibia who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kishida said he recognised there “might be criticism” that the border tightening was “too cautious when we don’t have a full understanding of the situation.”

“I take full responsibility for that,” he added.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

The Hague (AFP), Nov 28 – A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Israel bans travel to 50 African countries due to Omicron variant

JERUSALEM, Israel Nov 28 – Israel on Saturday issued a ban on its citizens traveling to 50 African countries to prevent the spread of...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Global think tank AERC to Host 55th Biannual Plenary Session

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 –Hundreds of Economic Policy Researchers, Scholars, Public Policymakers, non-state actors and practising Economists are all set to participate in a Virtual...

2 days ago

World

Europe scrambles for Covid control with boosters, jabs for kids

Paris (AFP), Nov 25 – Europe scrambled Thursday to regain control over a resurgent coronavirus as governments urged adult boosters and jabs for young...

3 days ago

business

Japan unveils record $490 bn stimulus to boost pandemic recovery

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 19 – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record $490 billion stimulus for the world’s third-largest economy Friday as he...

November 19, 2021

World

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

Berlin (AFP), Nov 19- German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting...

November 19, 2021

Corona Virus

Grabbing the opportunity for reproductive health self-care

Alongside its many disruptions and negative impacts, the Covid-19 pandemic came bearing invaluable lessons, mostly relating to promoting health and well-being. One of the...

November 10, 2021

Corona Virus

India Covid hospital fire kills 11

Mumbai (AFP), Nov 6 – Fire tore through a hospital in western India on Saturday killing at least 11 coronavirus patients, officials said. The...

November 6, 2021