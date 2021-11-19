Immigration Department roots for inter-agency cooperation in border control 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Director General of Immigration Services, Alexander Muteshi, on Friday termed inter-agency cooperation as the way to go in ensuring border security.

He was speaking in Nairobi during the graduation of the first cohort of 20 trainees on Coordinated Border Management at the Kenya School of Government (KSG).

The trainees were drawn from various government agencies with officials stationed at Kenya’s borders and points of entry and exit and members of the Border Control and Operations Coordination Committee (BCOCC).

BCOCC comprises members of the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the Immigration Department, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), the Ministry of Health, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC), among others.

“Due to the commitment demonstrated by BCOCC, the border management secretariat, KSG’s Security Management Institute, and different MDAs our great nation will continue prospering. This is because we have committed resources to not only personnel training but by ensuring the success of the multiagency approach,” said Muteshi.

The officials undertook a ten-day training course both in theory and practical lessons on Kenya Coordinated Border Management Program at KSG and at Namanga border post.

The training aimed to build capacities in effective border management.

Muteshi said he was hopeful that the trainees will use their newly acquired skills to continue integrating the whole-of-government approach in the management of Kenya’s border points and improve trade and travel at the border.

“The skills you have been equipped will also help stave off security threats at our points of entry and exit, enhance legitimate trade and travel and continue encouraging cooperation between MDAs by completely eliminating the silo mentality,” the Director General said.

He further said it will now be mandatory for all government officers working at Kenya’s border points to undergo training to assimilate to the whole-of-government approach in the execution of their mandates.