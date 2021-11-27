Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Principal Secretary in the State Department of Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga/FILE

Corona Virus

Hinga says unvaccinated youths to be locked out of Kazi Mtaani portal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov, 27 – Kenyan youths who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus will not be eligible to enroll for the Kazi Mtaani programme.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga on Saturday said those who wish to be enrolled for Phase III of the programme “must show evidence that they have received at least one jab (where two jabs are required)” for them to be enlisted.

“If you get COVID-19 and you are not vaccinated, it will cost you a lot of money as Covid is not covered by medical insurance. You might require admission which takes up vital resources when we are trying to revive the economy. So, the long and short is that vaccination is good for us all,” he said.

Hinga however clarified that no youth will be forced to get inoculated even as he stressed that it will be irresponsible for the Ministry to enlist those who are yet to get the jab.

“We shall not force you to be jabbed, but it will be irresponsible of us to allow you to be a risk to yourself and to others. So instead of fighting it, get info on the nearest health center and get your jab. You still have a few more days to get it done,” he said.

The government has since extended the programme, an initiative designed to cushion the most vulnerable youth in the informal settlements from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, until June 2022.

He said once programme’s funds are appropriated by parliament under the supplementary budget, the programme will kick-off in earnest.

In the first and second phases of the programme, over 280,000 youths were employed from 1,100 informal settlements in 47 counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They planted millions of trees, created access roads, rehabilitated public facilities, built public toilets, and cleaned informal settlements and rivers among other works.

Over Sh10 billion has since been utilized in the programme which has put food on the table of hundreds of thousands of Kenyans and enabled thousands of youths to start small thriving businesses after COVID-19 rendered many jobless.

The announcement by Hinga follows a government directive requiring all Kenyans to get vaccinated by December 21 or risk being locked out from accessing crucial government services.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on November 21 announced that those who fail to take vaccines will be denied access to public transport and hotels beginning December 21.

He further announced that the government will also withhold key services including those offered by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) among other agencies.

“Everybody seeking in person government services should be fully vaccinated and proof of vaccination availed by December 21, 2021. Such services will include but not limited to, KRA services, education, immigration services, hospital and prison visitation, NTSA and port services among others,” he said.

Kagwe pointed out that some of the directives are derived from the Public Health Act which he said empowers the ministry to take such drastic measures especially during a pandemic.

The CS said the move is aimed at protecting government workers and service providers in other sectors insisting “those who have been vaccinated will not risk their lives serving those who have refused to be vaccinated”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Europe scrambles for Covid control with boosters, jabs for kids

Paris (AFP), Nov 25 – Europe scrambled Thursday to regain control over a resurgent coronavirus as governments urged adult boosters and jabs for young...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Kazi Mtaani project extended until June 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24- Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has announced the extension of Kaazi Mtaani programme until the end of next year in...

3 days ago

World

Israel vaccinates children as young as 5 to combat ‘children’s wave’

Tel Aviv (AFP), Nov 23 – Israel began rolling out Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 on Monday, becoming one of a...

4 days ago

World

Beijing tightens Covid-19 entry rules ahead of Olympics

Beijing (AFP), Nov 17 – Strict new Covid-19 restrictions come into force in Beijing on Wednesday for visitors to the Chinese capital, requiring negative...

November 17, 2021

Capital Health

Kenya crosses 6mn mark as December timeline to vaccinate 10mn people nears

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya crossed the 6 million mark in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise Tuesday with a total of 6,083,449 people vaccinated....

November 16, 2021

Corona Virus

India Covid hospital fire kills 11

Mumbai (AFP), Nov 6 – Fire tore through a hospital in western India on Saturday killing at least 11 coronavirus patients, officials said. The...

November 6, 2021

County News

KUPPET wants education calendar revised to ease pressure on students and teachers

NYERI, Kenya Nov 3 – Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) now want the ministry of education to adjust the academic calendar...

November 3, 2021

World

US gives final approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

Washington (AFP), Nov 3 – The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday...

November 3, 2021