Hinga says unvaccinated youths to be locked out of Kazi Mtaani portal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov, 27 – Kenyan youths who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus will not be eligible to enroll for the Kazi Mtaani programme.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga on Saturday said those who wish to be enrolled for Phase III of the programme “must show evidence that they have received at least one jab (where two jabs are required)” for them to be enlisted.

“If you get COVID-19 and you are not vaccinated, it will cost you a lot of money as Covid is not covered by medical insurance. You might require admission which takes up vital resources when we are trying to revive the economy. So, the long and short is that vaccination is good for us all,” he said.

Hinga however clarified that no youth will be forced to get inoculated even as he stressed that it will be irresponsible for the Ministry to enlist those who are yet to get the jab.

“We shall not force you to be jabbed, but it will be irresponsible of us to allow you to be a risk to yourself and to others. So instead of fighting it, get info on the nearest health center and get your jab. You still have a few more days to get it done,” he said.

The government has since extended the programme, an initiative designed to cushion the most vulnerable youth in the informal settlements from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, until June 2022.

He said once programme’s funds are appropriated by parliament under the supplementary budget, the programme will kick-off in earnest.

In the first and second phases of the programme, over 280,000 youths were employed from 1,100 informal settlements in 47 counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They planted millions of trees, created access roads, rehabilitated public facilities, built public toilets, and cleaned informal settlements and rivers among other works.

Over Sh10 billion has since been utilized in the programme which has put food on the table of hundreds of thousands of Kenyans and enabled thousands of youths to start small thriving businesses after COVID-19 rendered many jobless.

The announcement by Hinga follows a government directive requiring all Kenyans to get vaccinated by December 21 or risk being locked out from accessing crucial government services.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on November 21 announced that those who fail to take vaccines will be denied access to public transport and hotels beginning December 21.

He further announced that the government will also withhold key services including those offered by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) among other agencies.

“Everybody seeking in person government services should be fully vaccinated and proof of vaccination availed by December 21, 2021. Such services will include but not limited to, KRA services, education, immigration services, hospital and prison visitation, NTSA and port services among others,” he said.

Kagwe pointed out that some of the directives are derived from the Public Health Act which he said empowers the ministry to take such drastic measures especially during a pandemic.

The CS said the move is aimed at protecting government workers and service providers in other sectors insisting “those who have been vaccinated will not risk their lives serving those who have refused to be vaccinated”.