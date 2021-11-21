Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /FILE

Capital Health

Govt to lock out unvaccinated Kenyans from public transport, hotels and NTSA services

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The government announced a radical plan on Sunday aimed at supporting an ongoing COVID vaccination campaign, threatening to withhold key services from Kenyans who fail to take vaccines.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who was flanked by his Tourism and Wildlife counterpart Najib Balala said those who fail to take vaccines will be denied access to public transport and hotels beginning December 21.

Kagwe further announced that the government will also withhold key services including those offered by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) among other agencies.

More to follow…

