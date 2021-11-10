Govt directs school boards to find lasting solution to arson attacks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10-Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan has ordered school boards to hold crisis meetings to find ways of ending school fires.

Jwan stated that the government is concerned over the increasing cases of unrest and arson attacks in a number of secondary schools in the country which has led to destruction of property.

“Urgently convened board of management meetings to discuss students indiscipline and share the resolutions with the county education board for necessary action,” he said said in the directive.

An estimated 35 schools across Kenya have been set on fire in the last month, forcing many to shut down.

The Education Ministry in the letter addressed to regional and county education boards directed that school managements should ensure that all students involved in indiscipline are not allowed to seek transfers to any other school.

This being one of the measures aimed at curtailing indiscipline in schools and the surge of arson attacks in secondary schools.

“Therefore, no school should admit a student who has not been formally released formally by the previous school,” Jwan directed.

This directive being in line with the sentiments by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha who issued stern warning to school fire arsonists saying their actions will not only be updated in their profiles but also haunt them during and after school life.

The government has however, reaffirmed that it will not bear the cost of reconstructing destroyed school property or any other arising costs.

Parents in the number of schools where property was destroyed due to arson will now be forced to bear the cost of destruction.

And in order to avert arson attacks in schools, the board of management in schools have been urged to work closely with the officers of the Ministry of Interior and coordination to ensure adequate security is provided in schools.

“Board of management should work with the local National Government administrators to ensure relevant stakeholders are engaged and are able to provide necessary support to ensure early detection of dangers in schools,” the principal secretary said.

On November 7 alone, five schools were burned down.