Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu/FILE/COURTESY

County News

Governor Kananu secures gag orders against Sonko

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Magistrate’s Court has temporarily blocked former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from publishing any leaked audio or video recordings related to his successor Ann Kananu until an application she filed in court is heard and determined.

The court decision comes after Kananu sued Sonko and a co-defendant identified in court as Thuru Nkatha for defamation.

On Friday, Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga also barred the former governor and Nkatha from publishing or sharing any words or statements that are defamatory and/or disparaging in any way to Kananu.

“THAT pending the interparties hearing and determination of this application, the Respondents by themselves are hereby restrained by an order of temporary injunction from further writing, printing, publishing, circulating, disseminating or causing to be written, printed, published, circulated, disseminated in any manner whatsoever (electronically or on online platforms) any, audio and/or video recordings, words and statements that are defamatory and/or disparaging in any manner whatsoever to the Applicant,” the court determined.

The case is slated for interparty hearing on December 3.

Nyaga warned that failure by Sonko to adhere to the court’s directive would attract undisclosed consequences.

“TAKE NOTICE that any disobedience or non-observance of the order of the court on the 26 day of November, 2021 served herewith will result in penal consequences to you and any other person(s) so disobeying and not observing the same,” the magistrate said.

“AND FURTHER that if this order is not obeyed, an application shall be made citing you and any other such person(s) so disobeying for contempt of court seeking therein your detention and other punishment for you and such person(s)together with any remedy available in law,” the court further outlined.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The injunction came just a day after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) summoned Sonko to testify as a witness in connection with videos he posted accusing High Court Judge Said Chitembwe of corruption.

Sonko is first required to appear in person at the commission to write a statement ahead of December 14 when he will testify.

“This is, therefore, to notify you, pursuant to the provisions of Article 252 (3)(b) of the Constitution and Section 42 Part VIII of the Judicial Service Act No. 1 of 2011, that the JSC will require your personal attendance to testify as a witness in the aforesaid matter which will proceed for the oral hearing on Tuesday 14th December 2021 at 9.00 am at the JSC Offices at Re-Insurance Plaza Building Podium Floor, Taifa Road,” JSC’s Secretary Anne Amadi said in a letter to Sonko dated November 25.

Sonko has been unleashing videos implicating the judge to graft.

Several petitions have been filed with JSC, including by Sonko’s aide Francis Wambua who wants the judge’s conduct investigated.

In his petition, Wambua said the judge should be investigated claiming he received bribes to influence the outcome of cases touching on Sonko.

“That the learned Judge used his office as if it was an enterprise and the receipt of bribes by him enabled him to package judgments specifically for the bribers and this is against the spirit of the Constitution and the law,” the petitioner asserted.

He alleged that the bribes were channeled through the judge’s brother Amana Saidi Jirani.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Sonko petitions JSC for removal of Justice Chitembwe after week of drama

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has now petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to initiate the removal of Justice...

2 days ago

Kenya

Abdiwahab Abdi takes oath as SRC member to represent JSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24- Abdiwahab Abdi was on Wednesday sworn in as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) in a ceremony...

2 days ago

Top stories

Justice Chitembwe given 14 days to respond to JSC petitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22- High Court Judge Justice Said Juma Chitembwe now has two weeks to respond to petitions filed against him at the...

4 days ago

Top stories

JSC to investigate Justice Chitembwe’s conduct after viral videos

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome says the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is looking into the complaints raised against Justice Said...

November 18, 2021

County News

Anne Kananu to be sworn in as Nairobi Governor Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Ann Kananu will be sworn in on Tuesday as Nairobi Governor. A Gazette Notice issued on Monday shows that...

November 15, 2021

County News

Sonko loses bid to stop swearing in of Kananu as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lost a bid seeking to stop the swearing in of Deputy Governor Anne...

November 8, 2021

Top stories

Judiciary to re-open job applications from November 8-12 over system hitch

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) says it will re-open the application window for vacancies advertised on October and which...

November 5, 2021

Top stories

Major milestone as Nairobi County Govt signs law on SGBV crimes

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 1-Nairobi acting Governor Anne Kananu has assented into law the Nairobi City County Sexual and Gender Based Management and Control Bill of...

November 1, 2021