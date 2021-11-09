Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A file photo of a KEMSA warehouse/Moses Muoki

Capital Health

GoG urges extensive KEMSA reforms as counties mull alternate suppliers

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has called for extensive reforms in the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) to ensure accountability to counties.

“The centralized procurement and distribution system for health products and technologies ought to be restructured in a manner that fully is aligned to devolution and accords joint accountability to both National and County Governments,” CoG stated in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The council made the appeal amid uncertainty over operations after over 900 employees were locked out of crucial systems in a raft of interventions by the national government that saw several employees directed to work from home.

The agency, solely mandated under the law to procure, warehouse and distribute medical commodities to public health facilities, has been faced by an image crisis after its tendering processes for coronavirus supplies found to have contravened procurement laws.

Government responded by reconstituting the KEMSA board in April by replacing then Chairperson Kembi Gitura, former Deputy Speaker of the Senate, with Chao Mwadime.

The appointment of four KEMSA board members – Timothy Mwololo Waema, Dorothy Atieno, Bibiana Njue, and Joel Chisare – was also revoked and Lawrence Wahome, Robert Nyirangu, Terry Kiunge Ramadhani and Linkon Nyaga Kinyua named in their place.

The reconstitution of the board coincided with a parliamentary probe during which the Auditor General tabled a report indicating KEMSA had irregularly issued commitment letters totaling Sh7.8 billion.

The military take over at KEMSA on Monday was however nipped in the bud when the court suspended move mandated by President Uhuru Kenyatta pending the determination of a suit filed by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KMPDU challenged a decision to enlist members of the Kenya Defence Forces and additional support staff from the National Youth   Services (NYS) citing the violation of the Constitution.

The Union said KEMSA failed to adhere to the laid down legal process while effecting the changes further challenging the categorization of affected KEMSA staff members as none-core workers.

KMPDU said the move was “factually wrong, unfair, and unjust and there were no established criteria put in place to determine the core and none-care members.”

In its statement on Tuesday, the governors’ council reaffirmed the need to ensure KEMSA is accountable to county governments noting that devolved governments manage more health facilities (Level I-V) compared to the national government which only runs national referral facilities.

“Implied in these functions is the obvious fact that the demands of the 47 County Governments for medical supplies and equipment are higher than those of the National Government,” CoG stated.

“In view of the heavy usage of KEMSA by the 47 County Governors the institution should be conceptualized, established and structured as a Joint Entity of both National and County Governments which has to be answerable and accountable to both levels of Government,” the council added.

The council said counties will not hesitate to engage an alternative supplier to ensure seamless service delivery in counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Court suspends KEMSA military take-over pending KMPDU case

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 -The High Court has issued orders temporarily suspending the military take-over at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) pending a...

12 hours ago

Kenya

KMPDU seeks orders to stop sacking of over 900 KEMSA staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The Kenya Medical, Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentist Union (KPMDU) has moved to court seeking orders to restrain Kenya Medical...

18 hours ago

Top stories

Doctor moves to court to block KEMSA military take-over and staff layoffs

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 -A Nakuru-based medic has moved to court seeking orders to block the military take-over of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority...

4 days ago

Capital Health

KMPDU calls for suspension of redundancy notice to over 900 KEMSA staff

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 5- The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has called on the suspension of the notice of redundancy which...

4 days ago

Fifth Estate

KEMSA reforms geared at delivering a world class health care supply chain state corporation

By Mary Mwadime “You cannot dream yourself into a character; you must hammer and forge yourself into one.” – JAMES ANTHONY FROUDE, ENGLISH HISTORIAN...

4 days ago

Top stories

KEMSA staff directed to work from home as reforms gets underway

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Major reforms have been initiated at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) which has been under sharp focus since...

5 days ago

Top stories

KDF opens new Strategic Communications Office complete with TV, Radio studios

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 3 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has unveiled the newly constructed Strategic Communications Office at the Defence Headquarters to enhance...

6 days ago

KEMSA PROBE

ODPP denies stalling Sh7.8bn COVID supplies probe at KEMSA

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has denied reports that the probe on Sh7.8 billion Kenya...

October 7, 2021