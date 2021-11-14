Fuel prices to remain unchanged until mid December

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) says fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next one month.

EPRA said petroleum prices in Nairobi for Super petrol and Diesel will continue retailing at Sh129.72 and Sh110.60 respectively while that of Kerosene remain at Sh103.54.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will retail at Sh127.46, Diesel Sh108.36 and Kerosene at Sh101.29.

In Nakuru, Super petrol will retail at sh129.24, Diesel sh110.43 and Kerosene at sh103.39.

According to the EPRA Director-General Daniel Kiptoo, despite the increase in landed costs, the applicable pump prices for this cycle were maintained.

Last month, fuel prices went down slightly after public outcry over consistent increase.

The government has been under sharp criticism since mid-September when the commodity’s retail price went up by an average of Sh9.