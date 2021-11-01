Former Treasury CS Rotich and co-accused charged afresh in Sh63bn dams scandal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his co-accused have been charged afresh in Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

Rotich and his co-accused persons faced the charges afresh after the prosecution sought permission from trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi to amend the charge sheet to reflect the new charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had directed the withdrawal of a case against former Principal Secretary Kamau Thuge so as ti become a prosecution witness.

Rotich and his accomplices were charged over abuse of office and misuse of funds meant for the construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams. They all deny the charges in the lucrative tenders that were issued to an Italian whose Directors are yet to be charged.

On May 26, Rotich was charged afresh as the prosecution removed the names of former Principal Secretaries Kamau Thugge and Susan Koech who had been charged with him.