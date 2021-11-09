Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The government in Addis Ababa says the rebels are greatly exaggerating their gains © AFP / EDUARDO SOTERAS

Africa

Foreign envoys eye ‘small window’ to end Ethiopia war

Published

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 9 – Foreign envoys were scrambling on Tuesday to end Ethiopia’s year-long war, hoping an African Union-led push can bring about a cessation of hostilities before a feared rebel march on the capital.

Jeffrey Feltman, US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, returned to Ethiopia for a late-night meeting with his AU counterpart, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, the State Department said.

“We believe there is a small window of opening to work with (Obasanjo),” spokesman Ned Price told reporters Monday.

Last week Feltman met top Ethiopian officials before travelling to Kenya to see President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been closely involved in regional mediation efforts.

“We have engaged with the TPLF as well,” Price said, referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group.

“We are engaging with the parties to try and put them on a path to a cessation of hostilities.”

The UN has also tried to rally support for Obasanjo’s initiative to end a conflict that has killed thousands of people, displaced two million and inflicted atrocities and starvation on civilians.

Timeline of main developments in the year-long conflict in Ethiopia © AFP / Gal ROMA

UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths on Tuesday called for peace following a weekend visit to Tigray’s regional capital Mekele where he met with TPLF leaders.

“I implore all parties to heed the UN Secretary-General’s appeal to immediately end hostilities without preconditions, and reiterate the (UN’s) full support” for Obasanjo’s efforts, he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Briefing the AU’s 15-member security body on Monday, Obasanjo expressed optimism that progress was in the offing.

“All these leaders here in Addis Ababa and in the north agree individually that the differences opposing them are political and require political solution through dialogue,” he said, according to a copy of his statement seen by AFP.

“This, therefore, constitutes a window of opportunity that we can collectively tap.”

– ‘Avert further atrocities’ –

Rights group Human Rights Watch on Monday urged the AU and the UN to “move beyond discussions and act to avert further atrocities in Ethiopia”.

Ethiopian Primer Minister Abiy Ahmed had promised a swift victory © AFP/File / EDUARDO SOTERAS

“It’s critical for African leaders and UN Security Council members to work together to take immediate action to avert further atrocities -– or they will have failed the Ethiopian people,” said HRW’s executive director Kenneth Roth.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, the former regional ruling party which dominated national politics before Abiy took over in 2018.

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, promised a swift victory, but by June the TPLF had retaken most of Tigray before expanding into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

The TPLF and its allies, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns about 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital, and they have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.

The government says the rebels are greatly exaggerating their gains but has declared a nationwide state of emergency and ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Much of the conflict-affected zone is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to verify.

Nevertheless, a number of countries have urged their citizens to leave Ethiopia while commercial flights are still available.

The US embassy has ordered the departure of non-essential staff, while the UN has suspended non-essential missions to Addis Ababa.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 6 – The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave...

3 days ago

World

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 6 – The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia “as soon as possible” over...

3 days ago

World

Ethiopia’s wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 5 – All week, Bisrat’s phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round...

4 days ago

Africa

Kenya urges protagonists in Ethiopia crisis to initiate dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Kenya has called on Ethiopian allies to step up efforts towards ensuring a long-lasting solution to the ongoing conflict...

5 days ago

Africa

Ethiopia air strike on Tigray kills 6: hospital, rebel sources

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 28 – Ethiopia’s military on Thursday carried out an air strike on the capital of the war-torn Tigray region that a...

October 28, 2021

Africa

Fresh fighting in Ethiopia’s Afar as army mounts ‘offensive’

Addis Ababa (AFP), Oct 13 – Fighting has resumed in northern Ethiopia’s Afar region after a month-long lull, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP...

October 13, 2021

World

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Oct 1 – Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for “meddling” in its affairs, ratcheting up...

October 1, 2021

Africa

Ethiopian government warns rebel forces not to mislead int’l community on humanitarian issues

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia Sept 8 – The Ethiopian government has said the Tigray rebel forces are manipulating humanitarian issues to mislead the international community....

September 8, 2021