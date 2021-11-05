Ford Kenya official arrested over gun drama during NDC at Bomas of Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 5-A senior Ford Kenya official has been arrested over the Thursday shooting of a delegate at the Bomas of Kenya during the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The official identified as Emmanuel Osore is the Busia County Ford Kenya Chairman.

“Langata Police have arrested a politician for misuse of his civilian firearm. During the FORD Kenya delegates meeting yesterday at the Bomas of Kenya, Busia County Ford Kenya chairman Mr. Emmanuel Osore had a disagreement with one of the delegates,” Police Headquarters said in a statement issued Thursday.

Osore is accused of shooting an injuring a delegate during the scuffle.

“During the FORD Kenya delegates meeting yesterday at the Bomas of Kenya, Busia County Ford Kenya chairman Mr. Emmanuel Osore had a disagreement with one of the delegates. Infuriated, he drew his civilian licensed firearm and shot aimlessly injuring one Maurice Wafula,” the statement added.

His firearm was confiscated as detectives prepared to arraign him for gun misuse among other charges.

The National Police Service cautioned members of the public to exercise restraint and act responsibly when in possession of licensed firearms during their interactions with others.

“We caution all licensed firearm holders to exercise restraint and act responsibly when in possession of their licensed firearms, especially during the emotive electioneering period,” the police said.

The Thursday meeting was held despite an order by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) following a petition filed on Wednesday.

Journalists covering the event said they heard gunshots inside the auditorium before an ambulance rushed the injured person to hospital.

The meeting however, continued after the brief disruption and party leader Moses Wetangula was endorsed as the party’s presidential flag bearer in next year’s elections.

“I accept the honor you have bestowed on me as the flagbearer of the party and the latitude you have given me to engage my brothers and sisters in the broad politics with the realization that there is no single politician can work the journey alone,” Wetangula said in his acceptance speech at a packed auditorium where he declared that “In 2022, I will form a government with others or others will form a government with me.”

The Wetangula faction of Ford Kenya is one of the partners in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) which plans to field a presidential candidate in the coming weeks.

Invited guests at the NDC included Wetangula’s co-principals in the alliance Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) who was represented by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) and Gideon Moi (KANU).

“God knows who will be the presidential candidate of OKA. I hope it will be yours truly Moses Wetangula,” Wetangula said, adding that “Kalonzo and I have served this nation with distinction as Foreign ministers. So, when it comes to what we can do in this country and what my presidency can do if my brothers give me the opportunity to carry the mantle. It is to ensure that Kenya takes its stage and right position in the world scene and be indeed a peacemaker in the region and globe.”