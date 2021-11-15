FKF’s Nick Mwendwa in the dock, but no charges yet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa and other officials were arraigned Monday, but no charges were read out to them yet.

The prosecution said detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were finalising investigations and wanted more time before the suspects can plead to charges.

They were arrested last week after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed disbanded the federation and formed a caretaker committee chaired by retired judge Aaron Ringera to take over for six months, in what has elicited mixed reactions.

Mwendwa and other officials are under investigation for mismanagement and other irregularities at the federation.

Mwendwa was represented in court by former Law Society of Kenya presidents Eric Mutua and Tom Ojienda as well as Nelson Havi who is the current LSK boss.

Other lawyers on his panel are Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Vincent Omwebu and Charles Njenga.

The prosecution wants him detained for two more weeks to enable detectives complete an investigation.

Developing story…