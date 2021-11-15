FKF’s Nick Mwendwa granted Sh4mn cash bail pending prosecution request for 14 days detention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has been granted a cash bail of Sh4 million pending the prosecution’s request to have him detained for a further 14 days.

Mwendwa was arrested last week over mismanagement and were arraigned on Monday. However, no charges were read out to them.

The prosecution applied to them remain in custody for two more weeks to enable detectives finalise investigations.

The court said it will rule on the request Wednesday, and granted him the cash bail with an alternative bond of Sh7 million with similar sureties.

Mwendwa was also barred from accessing his office, or making public comments in the media over the case or the investigations.

“No access to all the workers of FKF, no address to the media at all, not to attend any football related activities until the ruling of November 17, 2021, is delivered. I mean even today’s game, that is if you are going to be out,” said Milimani Magistrate Wandia Nyamu.

Developing story…