FKF’s Nick Mwendwa declines to take corruption plea

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – FKF President Nick Mwendwa was arraigned in court Monday but declined to take a plea.

Mwendwa’s lawyers protested to the court, saying their client’s rights had been violated and vowed to challenge any charges against him.

Mwendwa was arraigned before anti-corruption senior principal magistrate Eunice Nyutu who ordered him detained until Tuesday when she will rule on the matter.

Mwemdwa was arrested three weeks ago over allegations of mismanaging FKF.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed appointed a caretaker committee to run FKF, effectively kicking out Mwendwa and his team.