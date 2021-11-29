Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

FKF’s Nick Mwendwa declines to take corruption plea

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – FKF President Nick Mwendwa was arraigned in court Monday but declined to take a plea.

Mwendwa’s lawyers protested to the court, saying their client’s rights had been violated and vowed to challenge any charges against him.

Mwendwa was arraigned before anti-corruption senior principal magistrate Eunice Nyutu who ordered him detained until Tuesday when she will rule on the matter.

Mwemdwa was arrested three weeks ago over allegations of mismanaging FKF.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed appointed a caretaker committee to run FKF, effectively kicking out Mwendwa and his team.

 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CONTAINMENT RULES

Kenya heightens surveillance at entry points over new Covid-19 variant

NAIROBI, Kenya, NOV 29 -Kenya has intensified screening at the border points, particularly on travelers from countries where the new Omicron strain has been...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

Sexual violence against girls weakens our societies

Adolescence is the tipping point for girls. Their self-introspection to understand unfolding bodily and emotional changes is intense at this point in their life...

4 hours ago

EDUCATION

Why top universities missed out on Teacher Professional Development tender

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Top universities missed out on the accreditation to offer Teacher Professional Development (TPD) program due to lack of the...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

London (AFP), Nov 28 – G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe...

7 hours ago

CONTAINMENT RULES

Kenya says no plan to shut borders due to new COVID-19 variant from S.Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 -Kenya said Sunday it was not planning to close its borders immediately due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant believed...

20 hours ago

County News

Heavy rains expected in 32 Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in 32 Counties in the next 24 hours. They include Nairobi, Machakos,...

1 day ago

Kenya

NGO Council condemns killings of 4 people in Kerio Valley by bandits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28- The National Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) has condemned the killings of four people in Kerio valley in a cattle...

1 day ago

Top stories

Nairobi floods alert! Avoid Nyayo Stadium and Bunyala roundabouts

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – The heavy rains have caused flooding in various parts of the capital Nairobi, rendering some roads impassable. On Sunday...

1 day ago