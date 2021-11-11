FKF report recommends removal of officials for investigations as caretaker team formed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 –A report by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has called for the removal of all current officials to pave way for thorough investigations.

The report was handed over to Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed who has now formed a caretaker committee to oversee operations of FKF.

Amina said the committee will be chaired by retired Judge Justice Aaron Ringera.

“The registrar has forwarded the report to my office with recommendations that DCI, NIS and EACC carry out further investigation to establish the extent to which misappropriation of funds at FKF may have occurred with a view of prosecuting those who may be found culpable,” she said.

During the course of the investigations, “the current officials of FKF be removed from office to pave way for further investigations pending conclusion.”

The report also calls for a special audit of the accounts of FKF and subsequent future audits.

It also warned against the current officials opening any bank accounts pending the investigations.

Amina said the caretaker committee chaired by the retired judge will be in office for the next six months.