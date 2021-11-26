Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
November 26, 2021 | Vihiga County Director in charge of climate change Winstone Atamba (centre) and his Kisumu counterpart Evans Gichana (right) discuss county-level climate change with Capital News' Online Editor Jeremiah Wakaya/CoG

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Experts urge entrenchment of climate action in law to advance adaptation

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 26 – Climate change experts are rooting for the entrenchment of response mechanisms geared and slowing global warming and promoting adaptation in law to advance locally-led climate action.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 7th Devolution Conference on Friday, Winstone Atamba, Director in charge of climate change in Vihiga County, noted that counties need to develop interventions anchored in law to sustain county-led interventions.

“It is time counties and individuals started financing climate change initiatives by setting aside resources for climate change. For instance, the County Government of Vihiga sets aside 2 per cent of its budget,” Atamba said.

He cautioned against overreliance on external funding to finance climate action saying donor resources should complement existing efforts by governments at both the national and devolved level.

Atamba noted that some interventions are capital-intensive at the onset but yield immense outcomes in supporting climate adaptation and deescalating climate change.

“Solar, for instance, is expensive to install in the beginning, but in the long run it is clean energy and cheaper to manage because there are minimal operational costs,” he noted.

Atamba called for public financing to support green initiatives including subsidizing cleaner energy sources like gas.

“We see the price of gas, which is not completely clean, go up which means people may consider other alternatives which may include non-clean sources of energy,” he noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Atamba called for public financing to support green initiatives including subsidizing cleaner energy sources like gas/CoG

Atamba’s counterpart in Kisumu, Evans Gichana, supported the proposal to anchor climate action and financing in law saying a legally-mandated response to climate change would help advance climate adaptation.

“We were among the first counties to create a Climate Change Unit as required by the Climate Change Act with the support of the Adaptation (ADA) Consortium,” he stated.

ADA is a National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) initiative designed to support county governments mainstream climate change into development and planning through the County Climate Change Fund Mechanism.

Gichana challenged both levels of government to mobilize for climate financing both from own sources and external financiers to sustain efforts to support adaptation.

“We must develop proposals so that we can be able to get support but we must not depend on World Bank. We must engage other partners and also mobilize our own resources so that we intervene appropriately,” he said.

Gichana expressed confidence in the outcomes adopted at the Devolution Conference, which doubled up as Kenya’s inaugural sub-national climate summit, noting that most county governments had already formulated climate laws and policies.

Gichana challenged both levels of government to mobilize for climate financing both from own sources and external financiers to sustain efforts to support adaptation/CoG

A joint communique adopted at the end of the conference held in Makueni from November 23-26 called for increased allocations by both the national and county governments in the 2022-2023 budget cycle to support climate adaptation at the grassroots level.

It also recommended the formation of a new Senate committee to monitor county-level climate action.

The communiqué called for stepped up preventative health, planning and risk reduction through an integrated approach encompassing the two levels of government.

Further, delegates agreed on the need to expedite joint regulations by both levels of government to promote investments in renewable energy, a key intervention to deescalate global warming.

“Both levels of government shall develop and review regulations and standards to provide an enabling environment for investment in renewable energy including clean cooking and E- Mobility for sustainable and affordable utilization of energy,” the outcome document read.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Devolution stakeholders settle on Senate-led Climate Action Committee

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 26 – The 7th Devolution Conference on Friday recommended the formation of a new Senate committee to monitor county-level climate adaptation...

1 day ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Governor Kibwana roots for localized climate action to promote resilience

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 26 – Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana has called for timely locally-led climate action to cushion rural communities from effects of...

1 day ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

CJ Koome roots for inclusion of vulnerable groups in climate agenda

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged sub-national governments to ensure active participation of vulnerable groups in the development of...

2 days ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

UNDP urges sustained resource mobilization to manage climate-related disasters

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 25 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has called for sustained resource mobilization efforts to finance locally-led disaster risk management...

2 days ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Raila roots for creation of a National Climate Council

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has proposed the creation of a National Climate Council (NCC) to lead climate action...

3 days ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

National, county govts to sustain climate action: Uhuru

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday reiterated his administration’s commitment to work with county governments in leading climate action efforts...

3 days ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Wambora urges Senate to consider climate action while negotiating county budgets

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 24 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has challenged the Senate to consider the financing of locally-led climate action while negotiation...

3 days ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Donor working group roots for locally-led climate adaptation

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 24 – The Devolution Donor Working Group has called for locally-led interventions to support adaptation to climate change and cushion rural...

3 days ago