Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

Ex-convict Elgiva Bwire among 5 wanted terror suspects with Sh10mn bounty

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – A terror suspect released recently from jail, Elgiva Bwire, is among five wanted terrorists with a Sh10 million bounty on their head.

Bwire aka Seif Deen, is an ex-convict who was freed on October 28 from Kamiti Maximum Prison.

His name was listed by the Directorate of Criminal (DCI) Tuesday, alongside four others–all described as dangerous and plotting terror attacks.

The DCI said they have intelligence reports on how Bwire had vowed to commit retaliatory attacks in the country against civilians and security personnel.

“He has gone underground and is believed to be planning to carry out attacks,” the DCI said in a statement that also warned that “Elgiva is armed and dangerous.”

On the day Elgiva went missing on being released from jail, his lawyer Professor Hassan Nandwa went to report the matter at the Anti Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), but he also went missing until Monday when he was dumped at a thicket in Mwingi. He is yet to narrate where he had been or who dumped him.

His disappearance sparked outrage across the country, including from muslim leaders and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) which is planning to stage protests across the country.

Other wanted terror suspects i include Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Cho-tara, Trevor Ndwiga alias Idris Jamal, Muhammad Abu-bakar alias Min-shawary and Ba-rigi Abdi-kadir Hai-la.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

LSK now wants Matiangi, Kibicho and Mutyambai fired over extrajudicial killings

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is now calling for a total overhaul of the top leadership in the...

12 hours ago

Top stories

Court suspends KEMSA military take-over pending KMPDU case

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 -The High Court has issued orders temporarily suspending the military take-over at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) pending a...

21 hours ago

Kenya

KMPDU seeks orders to stop sacking of over 900 KEMSA staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The Kenya Medical, Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentist Union (KPMDU) has moved to court seeking orders to restrain Kenya Medical...

1 day ago

Kenya

Maranda High School closed Indefinitely after dorm fire as 6 students arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Maranda High School has been closed indefinitely after a fire razed a dormitory housing 200 students on Sunday night....

1 day ago

Top stories

Missing lawyer Hassan Nandwa found in Mwingi but no trace of his client yet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Missing lawyer and scholar Hassan Nandwa has been found in Mwingi. Nandwa went missing on October 28 when he...

1 day ago

Top stories

Lawyers to hold protests Wednesday over missing colleague ‘abducted’ by police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Lawyers are set to hold countrywide peaceful demonstrations on Wednesday to protest the abduction of an advocate who still...

2 days ago

Top stories

Kenya, Tanzania commence Joint Reaffirmation Exercise of their international boundary

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – The Governments of Kenya and the United Republic of Tanzania have commenced the joint boundary reaffirmation exercise of their...

2 days ago

Kenya

US offers $6 million bounty for information on key Al Shabaab leaders

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 6- The United States government has issued a bounty of up to 6 million dollars for information on the whereabouts of...

3 days ago