Ex-convict Elgiva Bwire among 5 wanted terror suspects with Sh10mn bounty

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – A terror suspect released recently from jail, Elgiva Bwire, is among five wanted terrorists with a Sh10 million bounty on their head.

Bwire aka Seif Deen, is an ex-convict who was freed on October 28 from Kamiti Maximum Prison.

His name was listed by the Directorate of Criminal (DCI) Tuesday, alongside four others–all described as dangerous and plotting terror attacks.

The DCI said they have intelligence reports on how Bwire had vowed to commit retaliatory attacks in the country against civilians and security personnel.

“He has gone underground and is believed to be planning to carry out attacks,” the DCI said in a statement that also warned that “Elgiva is armed and dangerous.”

On the day Elgiva went missing on being released from jail, his lawyer Professor Hassan Nandwa went to report the matter at the Anti Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), but he also went missing until Monday when he was dumped at a thicket in Mwingi. He is yet to narrate where he had been or who dumped him.

His disappearance sparked outrage across the country, including from muslim leaders and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) which is planning to stage protests across the country.

Other wanted terror suspects i include Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Cho-tara, Trevor Ndwiga alias Idris Jamal, Muhammad Abu-bakar alias Min-shawary and Ba-rigi Abdi-kadir Hai-la.