European Union announces Erasmus Mundus Masters Scholarships

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – The European Union has announced this year’s Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarships targeting undergraduate graduates willing to study in Europe for their Masters Degrees.

The new scholarships programme for 2021-2027 were announced on Tuesday by EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger who urged more Kenyans to apply.

“The application process is easy and free,” she said at a Media Breakfast at the Radisson Blu Hotel, “I encourage as many Kenyans to apply for these scholarships for a chance to study in Europe.”

Erasmus+is the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport.

Ambassador Geiger said the 2021-2027 programme places a strong focus on social inclusion, the green and digital transitions, and promoting young people’s participation in democratic life.

Eligible candidates must have a first degree or demonstrate a recognised equivalent level of learning according to national legislation and practices.

University students in the final year of study are also eligible to apply if they are guaranteed to graduate before the Master’s programme starts.

“This is a very good programme because tuition is fully covered and successful applicants get to receive 1000 Euros for upkeep monthly as well as 3,000 Euros annually for travel,” Ambassador Geiger said.

And due to the COVID-19 restrictions, European universities under the Erasmus Mundus programme will have options for online studies, which means applicants can be admitted to the programme and opt to take part from their home countries.

“The good thing about this scholarships is that applicants have a chance to choose from their field of interest in any of the participating universities and all one needs to have is a first degree,” she said.

Application procedure:

More details on how to apply for the Erasmus Mundus programme are found on www.eacea.ec.europa.eu/scholarships/emjmd-catalogue-en

Erasmus+ alumni include Karen Basiye who heads the Sustainable Business and Social Impact Department at Safaricom, Duncan Chando who consults on Social Work after graduating with a Master’s degree in Advanced Development in Social Work, Cornelius Okello, a lecturer in Environmental Sciences and Lina Mkoji who studied Tourism Management.

“You don’t need to know anyone to apply for Erasmus Mundus scholarship,” Basiye said, all you need is your degree, a computer or laptop and make the application.”

While urging more Kenyans to apply, Basiye said, ““The beauty of being an Erasmus scholar is being part of a network.”

The alumni of the Erasmus Mundus said apart from studying under the scholarship, students are exposed to immense travel opportunities because most programmes are undertaken in various universities which are spread across Europe.