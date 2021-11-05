Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Front page: The government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday

World

Ethiopia’s wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

Published

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 5 – All week, Bisrat’s phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia’s year-long war.

Police first arrested his former business partner from a shop in central Addis Ababa, then detained his uncle and brother-in-law in house-to-house searches.

Lawyers say they are among thousands of Tigrayans taken into custody since Tuesday, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government announced a state of emergency it said would protect citizens from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels.

The measure — blasted by rights groups as repressive — has ratcheted up tensions, especially for Tigrayans, as the TPLF and its allies threaten to march on the capital.

Hoping to avoid their fate, Bisrat has deleted Tigrinya-language songs and pictures of the Tigray region’s flag from his phone, and he only speaks Amharic in public.

“It’s like we don’t have air to breathe,” he told AFP.

– Weapons searches –

Abiy’s cabinet unveiled the six-month state of emergency after the TPLF claimed control of two key cities about 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of Addis Ababa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops to topple the TPLF last November, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps © AFP/File / Yasuyoshi CHIBA

The following day the group said it moved even further south to Kemissie, where it said it was working alongside the Oromo Liberation Army rebel group, which has predicted the capital could fall in a matter of weeks.

Abiy’s government Thursday painted an entirely different picture of the current battlefield dynamic, saying the TPLF was “encircled” and close to defeat.

There were few signs of widespread panic in Addis Ababa, though security forces appear to be on edge, conducting extensive searches city-wide.

The rebels say they have taken a string of towns in their advance towards Addis © AFP / Gal ROMA

More than 100 city police officers swarmed one upscale apartment building in central Addis Ababa Friday morning, demanding to inspect tenants’ identification documents and search every room for weapons.

Kenea Yadeta, head of the city’s security bureau, this week directed residents to organise to defend their neighbourhoods.

The city administration has announced all firearms must be registered, a process that will continue through at least Saturday.

Outside one police station Thursday, an AFP journalist saw dozens of people — many of whom appeared to be private security guards — queueing to register Kalashnikovs.

– Amnesty cries foul –

Amnesty International warned Friday that calls for civilians to take up arms — in Addis Ababa and beyond — could fuel further abuses.

It also denounced the new emergency measures, which allow for anyone suspected of supporting “terrorist groups” to be searched and held without a warrant.

They also permit authorities to conscript “any military-age citizen who has weapons” and suspend media outlets and NGOs accused of supporting the rebels.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The sweeping nature of this state of emergency is a blueprint for escalating human rights violations, including arbitrary detention, particularly of human rights defenders, journalists, minorities and government critics,” said Amnesty East Africa director Deprose Muchena.

“And it puts detainees at heightened risk of torture and other ill-treatment.”

The war in northern Ethiopia has already killed thousands, driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions and given rise to gruesome massacres.

Candles and flags: A memorial service for victims of the Tigray conflict, organised by Addis Ababa’s city administration on Wednesday © AFP / EDUARDO SOTERAS

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops to topple the TPLF last November, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.

He promised a swift victory, yet by late June the TPLF had regrouped to reclaim most of the region, then pressed offensives into the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions.

– Rising fear –

Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making it difficult to assess exactly how close the rebels might be to the city.

Nevertheless the US and UK this week urged citizens to reconsider travel to Ethiopia, and the US embassy in Addis Ababa has authorised the voluntary departure of most staff and their families.

Tigrayans told AFP they were increasingly worried about their safety and the possibility that friends and neighbours might denounce them to security forces merely because of their ethnicity.

Abiy’s government has long said security forces are only going after TPLF members and supporters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Bisrat, who told AFP he personally knows 15 people detained this week, voiced alarm about online hate speech and a general impression that all Tigrayans are suspects.

He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then “captured”.

“He was happy when he said that,” Bisrat said. “He was laughing.”

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya urges protagonists in Ethiopia crisis to initiate dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Kenya has called on Ethiopian allies to step up efforts towards ensuring a long-lasting solution to the ongoing conflict...

1 day ago

Africa

Ethiopia air strike on Tigray kills 6: hospital, rebel sources

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 28 – Ethiopia’s military on Thursday carried out an air strike on the capital of the war-torn Tigray region that a...

October 28, 2021

Africa

Fresh fighting in Ethiopia’s Afar as army mounts ‘offensive’

Addis Ababa (AFP), Oct 13 – Fighting has resumed in northern Ethiopia’s Afar region after a month-long lull, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP...

October 13, 2021

World

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Oct 1 – Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for “meddling” in its affairs, ratcheting up...

October 1, 2021

Africa

Ethiopian government warns rebel forces not to mislead int’l community on humanitarian issues

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia Sept 8 – The Ethiopian government has said the Tigray rebel forces are manipulating humanitarian issues to mislead the international community....

September 8, 2021

Corona Virus

Ethiopian Airlines leading African carriers by airlifting over 50 mln COVID-19 doses

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 5 — Ethiopian Airlines, national carrier of the East African country, announced on Saturday that it has transported over 50 million...

September 5, 2021

Africa

Ethiopia says more aid trucks enter war-hit Tigray

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sept 3 – Ethiopia said on Saturday that more than 150 aid trucks had entered war-torn Tigray over the past two days,...

September 4, 2021

Fifth Estate

When we put our minds and hearts together, a lot can happen

On 22nd July this year, I attended the handover ceremony of tractors and an ambulance donated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to...

September 1, 2021