Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The collection -- recovered from Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands -- includes a ceremonial crown and an imperial shield © AFP / Amanuel Sileshi

Africa

Ethiopia hails return of looted artefacts

Published

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 20 – Ethiopia on Saturday hailed the return of precious artefacts looted by British soldiers more than 150 years ago, after a long campaign for their restitution.

The collection — recovered from Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands — includes a ceremonial crown, an imperial shield, a set of silver-embossed horn drinking cups, a handwritten prayer book, crosses and a necklace.

Most of the items were plundered by the British army after it defeated Emperor Tewodros II in the Battle of Magdala in 1868 in what was then Abyssinia.

The treasures were unwrapped before the media at Ethiopia’s national museum on Saturday, more than two months after they were formally handed over at a ceremony in London in September.

Ethiopia said it was the largest such repatriation of artefects to the country, with its ambassador to Britain, Teferi Melesse, describing it as of “huge significance”.

Calls have long been mounting in Africa for Western countries to return their colonial spoils, with many prized national treasures held abroad in museums or sometimes private collections.

Earlier this month, the West African state of Benin welcomed back nearly 30 royal treasures seized during France’s rule more than 130 years ago.

– ‘Great injustice’ –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ethiopian government is still fighting for Britain to return other stolen artefacts including sacred wooden and stone tabots or tablets, which represent the Ark of the Covenant.

The ransacking of Magdala has been a thorn in relations with Britain © AFP / Amanuel Sileshi

The tabots are housed in the British Museum in London — which has a vast trove of foreign treasures — but have never been put on public display.

Ethiopia is also seeking the remains of Tewodros’ son Prince Alemayehu who was taken to Britain after the emperor committed suicide following his battlefield defeat.

“A variety of artefacts which are a legacy of our culture and values were looted during the battle and taken out of the country illegally,” said Tourism Minister Nasise Challi.

“Countless of our artefacts are found in various museums, research centres and in the hands of private individuals,” she said at Saturday’s event, appealing for their return.

Ethiopia, one of the world’s oldest countries with a rich and ancient cultural and religious heritage, has said it considers the ransacking of Magdala a “great injustice” that has been a thorn in relations with Britain.

Several of the returned items were due to be auctioned but were bought by the non-profit Scheherazade Foundation with the aim of repatriation. Others were acquired from private dealers or investors.

Among them was a set of mediaeval manuscripts dating back to before the 18th century, which had been due to be auctioned in the Hague.

Ethiopia is also negotiating for the return of a bible and cross that were set for the auction block in the United States.

“These restitutions are taking place in a global context where the role of museums in portraying colonial histories and the legitimacy of displaying looted artefacts is being questioned,” Ethiopia’s National Heritage Restitution Committee said in a statement in September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Blinken visit: Kenya, US push for peace in Ethiopia as rebels dig in

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17-Kenya and the United States governments have pledged to work together to end hostilities in Ethiopia where rebels are pushing to...

3 days ago

Africa

Kenyatta meets Abiy over Ethiopia crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise visit to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, Sunday, in which he held a...

5 days ago

World

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 11 – Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country’s war-hit Tigray region, following days...

November 11, 2021

World

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 10 – The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest...

November 11, 2021

World

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 9 – Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention Tuesday after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans,...

November 10, 2021

World

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 6 – The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave...

November 6, 2021

World

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 6 – The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia “as soon as possible” over...

November 6, 2021

World

Ethiopia’s wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

Addis Ababa (AFP), Nov 5 – All week, Bisrat’s phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round...

November 5, 2021