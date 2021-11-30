Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Election storm as IEBC pulls out of govt, judiciary team on poll preparedness

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has withdrawn from the National Multi-Sectoral Consultative Forum (NMSCF) on Election Preparedness headed by Chief Justice Martha Koome, saying it infringed on its independence.

In a letter addressed to Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, the electoral body’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that the Commission is not subject to direction or control by any person or authority.

“After consultations and in-depth critical appraisal of the Terms of Reference (TORs) of the National Multi-Sectoral Consultative Forum (NMSCF) on Election Preparedness and the Technical Working Committee (TWC) of the NMSCF on Election Preparedness, the IEBC would wish to respectfully withdraw from further engagement in the activities of the said NMSCF and TWC,” he pointed out kicking a storm in the 2022 election.

According to Chebukati, IEBC has the primary responsibility of ensuring the implementation of the general principals for the electoral system ‘as espoused in Article 81 of the constitution.”

“Whereas we recognize that the success of the electoral process is largely determined by Stakeholder engagement at all levels, we must respectfully point out that a number of TORs of the NMSCF and TWC have the net effect of violating the constitution by purporting to direct the Commission on how to discharge its mandate contrary to Article 88 of the constitution which clearly outlines the mandate of the Commission,” he stated.

The IEBC chairman explained that the commission has the primary responsibility of ensuring the implementation of the general principals for the electoral system as espoused in in Article 81 of the constitution.

“We must respectfully point out that the NMSCF as currently constituted has pushed the IEBC to the periphery while giving centre stage to other institutions.”

He further said that that Electoral Preparedness Committee has assumed the role of other institutions notably the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the withdrawal, Chebukati stated that the “Commission will execute its primary role in planning and putting in place measures and mechanisms to ensure simple, accurate verifiable, secure, accountable, impartial, efficient, credible and transparent election.”

The Government had formed a multi-agency forum with a special technical team that will guide electoral stakeholders on the road map leading to the 2022 General Election.

The forum that is chaired by Koome was set to be meeting regularly to discuss on what is required for the country to hold a free, fair and credible election.

The forum comprises of the Judiciary, Ministries of Interior and ICT, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Communications Authority (CA) and the National Cohesion and Integrated Commission (NCIC).

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had stated that the ministry is well prepared to facilitate security and work closely with the IEBC to ensure that the elections are conducted in a safe environment.

“We are ready on our part and soon we are deploying 5,500 police officers and 300 cadets to join us and help in ensuring that elections are conducted in a safe environment and that law and order is maintained,” said Matiangi.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutua says will support Raila in the event he shelves his 2022 ambitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party will support the Azimio la Umoja Initiative led by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader...

19 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Jubilee Party postpones much-awaited NDC over Uhuru’s tight diary

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 29- The ruling Jubilee Party has postponed its National Delegates Convention (NDC) that was scheduled for Tuesday. The party’s Secretary General...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why Raila and Kalonzo may work together in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has given the strongest indication yet, that he will likely work...

5 days ago

World

CJ Koome downplays UDA concerns over her involvement in election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has dismissed concerns by Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over her judicial...

5 days ago

County News

JSC summons Sonko to testify against Justice Chitembwe

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 25- The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has summoned former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to testify as a witness on videos he...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Matiangi assures chiefs of govt protection during elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25- The Government has vowed to protect Chiefs and other Grassroot officers from political harassment ahead of the 2022 general election....

5 days ago

World

Ruto to Raila: You don’t deserve to be Kenya’s President

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken a swipe at Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga accusing him...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says ODM-Jubilee plans intact despite NDC cancellation

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has allayed fears that the postponement of the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) is...

7 days ago