In a circular dated November 15, Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan advised school heads to “engage learners in internal co-curricular activities and guided inter-school contest over the weekend and after classes/FILE/Koinonia Education Centre

EDUCATION

Education ministry clears gradual resumption of co-curricular activities in schools

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Ministry of Education has cleared gradual resumption of co-curricular activities in schools.

In a circular dated November 15, Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan advised school heads to “engage learners in internal co-curricular activities and guided inter-school contest over the weekend and after classes.

The Principal Secretary reveled in the circular dispatched to all the Regional Directors of Education, County Directors of Education and Sub-County Directors of Education that the decision was arrived at following the formulation of the COVID-19 safety and health guidelines that were developed by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the Ministry of Education.

“The Ministry is meanwhile working on modalities for full resumption of activities in due course,” he said.

Co-curricular activities in learning institutions in the country had been suspended in 2020 as part of mitigation measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in schools.

