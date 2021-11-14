Africa
East African bloc urges Somalia to hold elections without delay
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenya has rejected the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a decade-long maritime dispute with Somalia...
Here is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s full statement on the ruling delivered Tuesday by judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Kenya-Somalia...
THE Hague, The Netherlands, Oct 12 – The UN-backed International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled Tuesday that there is no agreed maritime boundary that...
Addis Ababa (AFP), Oct 11 – The African Union says it will extend and expand its military operations against Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists in Somalia to...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 –Kenya has said it won’t be subjected to international litigation without consent in future ahead of the ruling by the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya has dismissed an impending judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the maritime dispute filed at...
Mogadishu, Somalia, Sep 25 –A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia’s presidential palace Saturday, killing eight people, police said, as the Al-Shabaab jihadist...
By ICJ NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to make a ruling on the longstanding maritime dispute...