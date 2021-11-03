Connect with us

From left to right: EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukhala, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi and Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 3, 2021 during the launch of a systems review programme by the anti-corruption agency.

Top stories

EACC to review Judiciary systems to identify and seal corruption loopholes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC)  is set to undertake a review of the Judiciary’s  systems on policies, procedures and practices that may lead to corruption.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the systems review at the Milimani Law Courts, EACC Chairperson Eliud Wabukala said the exercise will identify possible loopholes that may enable or aid graft adding that the process is preventive not investigative.

“The reviews will assist in the identification of corruption loopholes and inefficiencies, and designing organizational policies and procedures which promote integrity and ethical practices in the workplace. Ultimately, it will provide recommendations aimed at strengthening the work methods, systems, policies and procedure in the Judiciary, and will go a long way in promoting ethical behaviour and efficiency in service delivery,” he said.

Wabukala pointed out that the officers who will be carrying out the exercise are competent and have also been briefed on what is expected of them.

He further stated that the exercise is estimated to take place in 25 days for the project management system and 43 days for both the registry and record systems.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the Judiciary is ready to do “whatever it takes” to restore and enhance public trust and confidence in the judiciary

“For a long time, there has been a perception within our country that the Judiciary has not gotten rid of corruption within the institution’s systems and operations. The consequence of this lingering perception is that the public confidence and trust in the Judiciary has remained low,” Koome said.

The CJ also called on relevant agencies and Kenyans at large to play their personal role and ensure that no one is enabling corruption to thrive in the country.

She reiterated that  that the launch of the system review was  a symbol that the Judiciary and the EACC are committed to enhance so as to uphold requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

Koome added that the renewed commitment is necessary given that prolonged systemic corruption undermines institutions and ultimately erodes the legitimacy of the state

Others who spoke at the event include Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and the Judiciary’s Chief Registrar Anne Amadi who called on all stakeholders to work as partners in the fight against corruption.

In this article:, , , , ,
