Devolution stakeholders settle on Senate-led Climate Action Committee

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 26 – The 7th Devolution Conference on Friday recommended the formation of a new Senate committee to monitor county-level climate adaptation measures at the end of a 3-day sub-national climate summit in Makueni.

The creation of the Senate Climate Action Committee was among twenty-six resolutions contained in a joint communiqué adopted by delegates at the conference.

The conference also recommended increased allocations by both the national and county governments in the 2022-2023 budget cycle to support climate adaptation at the grassroot level.

The communiqué called for stepped up preventative health, planning and risk reduction through an integrated approach encompassing the two levels of government.

Further, delegates agreed on the need to expedite joint regulations by both levels of government to promote investments in renewable energy, a key intervention to deescalate global warming.

“Both levels of government shall develop and review regulations and standards to provide an enabling environment for investment in renewable energy including clean cooking and E- Mobility for sustainable and affordable utilization of energy,” the outcome document read.

Stakeholders also committed to mainstream gender responsive and inclusive climate action policies, legislation, strategies and initiatives.

They called on the establishment of structures to support the realization of inclusive urban resilience in cities, municipalities and towns.

The Council of Governors committed to work with the national government to review the National Oceans and Fisheries Policy (2008) in a bid to realign it to the Constitution (2010).

More to follow…