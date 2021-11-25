DCI Kinoti elected to Interpol’s Africa Representative Executive Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has been elected to Interpol’s Africa Representative Executive Committee.

The election was held during the 89th session of Interpol’s General Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey.

Kinoti acknowledged the efforts put in place by member countries in crime management and called upon them to work together, especially in the fight against terror.

“The realization that we cannot fight this monster alone has contributed to the successes that we have registered so far across the world as a result of cooperation & information sharing between our different countries and security agencies,” Kinoti said in his acceptance speech.

Established over 100 years ago, Interpol works in conjunction with all member countries and international organizations including the United Nations to combat international crime.

Kinoti also serves in the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Executive Institute alumni in Africa.