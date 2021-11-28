CS Wamalwa delivers special message to Angolan President as President Kenyatta’s Special Envoy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28- Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has delivered a special message to Angolan president Manuel Lourenco ahead of a key summit.
Wamalwa is in the country’s Lwanda capital as President Kenyatta’s special envoy ahead of the committee of Great Lakes Region Defence Ministers and Biennale 2021.
He was accompanied by Kenya’s ambassador to Angola Amb. Josphat Maikara.
The Biennale of Luanda is a joint initiative by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) the African Union and the Angolan government to promote the prevention of violence and conflict resolution.
This year’s Biennale is celebrated under the African Union’s 2021 theme Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want.