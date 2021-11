NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – On recommendations of the inspection committee mandated to do an audit of the Football Kenya Federation, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has formed a caretaker committee to run the Federation, chaired by retired judge Aaron Ringera.

The CS made the decision on Thursday morning after receiving the Committee’s report at her offices, two weeks after they were mandated to carry out an inspection of the Federation’s books.

-More to follow