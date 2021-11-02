CRA caps shareable revenue for counties at Sh370bn citing national debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has capped the shareable revenue for counties at Sh370 billion citing budget deficits and national debt.

The cap for the 2021/2022 financial year was announced on Tuesday by Commission Chairperson Jane Kiringai who also cited drought and the upcoming general elections.

The revenue commission declined the request by the Council of Governors to increase the revenue allocation by an additional Sh381.5 billion saying the current budget deficit and projected revenues could not allow allocation of more resources.

CRA also raised an alarm over the inclination towards borrowing by the national government pointing out that the current trajectory is not sustainable.