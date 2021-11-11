Connect with us

Governor James Ongwae, the co-chairperson of the Devolution Conference Steering Committee briefs the press in Nairobi on Thursday?/CoG

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

CoG caps attendance for Devolution Conference at 3,000

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has capped attendance for the 7th and final Annual Devolution Conference at 3,000 in line prescribed protocols for the containment of coronavirus.

The 3,000 delegates will include 1,000 development partners, the Council announced on Thursday.

CoG said all the participants attending the conference scheduled to take place at Makueni Boys’ High School in Makueni County from November 23 to 26 will have their vaccination status verified by the Ministry of Health.

The Council also announced that the host county had 11 isolation facilities with 80 HDU bed and 9 ICU beds to support emergency response.

More to follow…

