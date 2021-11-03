Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. CFM-FILE.

CJ Koome seeks formula for legal aid to robbery with violence suspects

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has ordered courts to seek a formula for legal aid to all robbery with violence suspects.

In an internal memo to all courts on Monday, Koome urged all judicial officers to ensure that every person accused of robbery with violence was provided with legal representation.

“It is hereby directed that every person accused of robbery with violence must be provided with legal representation as a matter of right as provided for in the constitution. Judges and judicial officers are hereby urged to engage their respective committees to innovate, establish and activate mechanisms to ensure  that this is observed,” read the memo

The CJ said it is the constitutional right of any accused person to have legal representation to ensure there is no miscarriage of justice as stipulated in Article 5 of the Kenyan constitution.

“Article 5(2)(h) of the Constitution of Kenya Provides that an accused person should be provided with an advocate, at the state’s expense substantial injustice would be occasioned to the accused person by lack of legal representation. The right to legal representation is entitled to all accused persons including those charged with capital offence, only those charged with murder often receive legal representation funded by the state,” she said.

She has also appointed Kennedy  Bidali, the Judiciary Ombudsman to prepare and present a monthly status report on the implementation  of the formula to be used.

“Hon.Kennedy  Bidali ,Office of the Judiciary  Ombudsman ,Office of the chief  Justice is hereby appointed  to work   with Registrars of the Supreme court ,Court Of Appeal, High Court and Magistrate Courts  assisted by the Directorate of Planning and Organization planning and organization  Performance DPOP to prepare  and present ,to my office monthly status reports  of implementing  of this circular formula for implementation to be considered and scaled  around the country,” said Koome

Access to justice in Kenya is still regarded as expensive due to high legal fees levied by lawyers, making it a preserve of the rich.

