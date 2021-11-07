Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video link at the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) held in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Africa

China responds to climate support calls by African countries

Adhere Cavince

Published

All ayes have turned to Scotland’s most populous City Glasgow as world leaders, negotiators and industry players begin the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The meeting comes at a time when experts warn that the planet Earth could be unlivable in a matter of decades, if no action is taken to reverse the invading tentacles of climate change.

Africa, a continent that contributes just about 4% of the global greenhouse emissions, has particularly come under heavy impact of climate crisis with the first climate famine currently sweeping through Madagascar. The global temperature rise has put a strain on Africa’s productive systems with extreme weather events like droughts and floods becoming more intense and widespread across the continent.

It is on this backdrop that African leaders have taken a strong message to Glasgow – asking developed countries to cut down emissions while extending assistance to help developing countries cope with and adapt to the new life caused by global warning.

Ahead of the COP26 discussions, China appears to be reading on the same script with developing economies on climate action. In his address to the G20 Summit on October 30-31, Chinese leader, Xi Jinping called on advanced economies to increase support for developing nations. He specifically urged the G20 countries to fulfill commitments to developing countries by availing pledged funds to help emerging economies cope with the vagaries of climate change.

President Xi’s comments set the stage for major countries to make tangible COP26 commitments with regards to assisting developing countries climb out of the climate challenge. Last month, China inaugurated the US$232.47 million fund to support biodiversity conservation in developing countries. The China led South-South Climate Cooperation Fund is also supporting establishment of low-carbon industrial parks in developing countries. At the same time, Beijing has made a decision to not finance new coal plants abroad adding to its earlier domestic commitments to reprieve carbon dioxide emissions before 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

A key pillar of the COP26 discussions will be on how countries can muster new forms of energy that are sustainable and climate friendly. Both financing and technology to power green energy programs in Africa remain a challenge. China has been the biggest partner in continent’s desired switch to solar and wind energy.  According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, between 2009 and 2018, China upgraded solar capacity in Africa from 739 to 5,500 Megawatts while wind energy installations during the same period jumped from a paltry 108 to 6, 100 Megawatts.

In Kenya, the Garissa Solar Plant that increased the share of renewable energy to the grid to 93% was actualized with the help of China. The 50 Mega Watt peak facility, has significantly boosted electricity access

Although the Africa-China energy cooperation continues to grow, more efforts are still needed. The International Energy Agency projects that sub-Saharan Africa needs to invest US$ 300 billion in order to achieve universal electricity access by 2030.

As Africa’s largest trading partner and top development projects constructor with increasing foreign direct investments stocks, the role of China in the continent’s economic and climate viability will continue to attract attention. Luckily, the two sides have formalized the Forum on China Africa Cooperation – an enduring platform that promotes dialogue and consultations among China and African countries.

Since climate change is perhaps the most potent challenge facing the continent, it would be prudent to see discussions around climate financing and related projects taking centre stage in the upcoming FOCAC Summit to be held in Senegal in the coming weeks.

The writer is a scholar of international relations. Twitter: @Cavinceworld  

