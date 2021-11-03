Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chinese President Xi Jinping.

World

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi’s COP26 no-show

Published

Beijing (AFP), Nov 3 – China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow.

Xi — who leads the planet’s largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change — has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26.

Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.

“What we need in order to deal with climate change is concrete action rather than empty words,” he added. “China’s actions in response to climate change are real.”

He also made a jibe at Washington by adding that the United States pulling out of the Paris Agreement under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had harmed global climate governance and the implementation of the accord.

Biden has apologised for Trump’s decision.

COP26 has been billed as vital for the continued viability of the 2015 Paris Agreement under which nations promised to limit global temperature rises to “well below” 2C, and to work for a safer 1.5C cap.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the summit on Tuesday, nearly one hundred nations joined a US and European Union initiative to cut emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas — by at least 30 percent this decade, with China among notable absentees.

Experts say the initiative could have a powerful short-term impact on global heating.

“It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do you do that and claim to be able to have any leadership?” Biden told journalists before flying out of Glasgow.

“It’s been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China not showing up. The rest of the world looked at China and said: ‘What value are they providing?’”

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Kabul (AFP), Nov 3 – A Taliban military commander was killed when his men responded to an Islamic State suicide bomb and gun attack...

4 hours ago

World

Major methane deal at climate summit — without China

Glasgow (AFP), Nov 2 – Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden...

13 hours ago

World

Israeli minister joins COP26 after wheelchair fiasco

Glasgow (AFP), Nov 2 – Israel’s energy minister on Tuesday called for improved access for people with disabilities, a day after she was unable...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya to be Africa’s voice on climate change at the UN Security Council, President Kenyatta says

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov 2—President Uhuru Kenyatta has told world leaders that Kenya will be a steadfast champion of the interests of African countries and...

1 day ago

World

World leaders urged to ‘save humanity’ at climate summit

Glasgow (AFP), Nov 1 – Queen Elizabeth II on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end...

1 day ago

COP26

Japan’s PM Kishida calls victory after ‘tough’ election

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 1 – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday after his ruling coalition won a strong majority in national...

2 days ago

Top stories

Kenya to push for fulfilment of Paris Climate Agreement during COP26 in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov 1 —Kenya will advocate for the full and timely implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement during this year’s United Nations Climate...

2 days ago

CLIMATE SUMMIT

Kenyatta to lead talks on Africa’s crucial role in tackling climate crisis at COP26

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31-President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to lead talks on Africa’s crucial role in tackling the climate crisis at the United Nations...

3 days ago