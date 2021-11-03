Connect with us

Capital News
Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula addressing a press conference on May 31, 2020.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blow to Wetangula as court stops planned FORD Kenya NDC

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has suffered a major blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) suspended a planned National Delegates Conference (NDC) set for Thursday.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at the Bomas of Kenya, which is already booked and delegates invited.

Among guests who were expected at the NDC include Wetangula’s co-principals in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper party), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Cyrus Jirongo among others.

But on Wednesday, the parties tribunal issued orders suspending the NDC pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by Crispinus Barasa under a certificate of urgency.

“That pending inter parties hearing and determination of the Notice of Motion application dated November 2, 2021, interim orders for injunction be and are hereby issued restraining the second respondent from proceeding with the NDC,” the tribunal ruled.

The case will be mentioned on November 15.

Wetangula has had it rough leading the party after a faction declared that it had ousted him in June last year.

A gazette notice by the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, that was issued in June last year shows that Wetangula had been replaced by Athanas Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Wetangula however, condemned the party, coup and declared he remains its defact0 leader.

[Developing story]

