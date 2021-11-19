Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US President Joe Biden speaks about his Covid-19 response before signing executive orders, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks at the White House on January 22, 2021/AFP

Biden Administration

Biden to briefly transfer power to VP during health check-up

Published

WashingtonUnited States, Nov 19 – President Joe Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris during the “brief” time Friday he is under anesthesia for a colonoscopy as part of a regular health check, the White House said.

Biden, the oldest person to hold the presidency in US history, went to the Walter Reed Medical Center just outside of Washington early Friday on the eve of his 79th birthday.

The White House described the appointment as Biden’s “routine annual physical.” It was his first since taking office in January.

During a colonoscopy examination, Biden will be anesthetized and as in past practice the vice president will assume power, which includes control over the US armed forces and the nuclear weapons arsenal.

“President Biden will transfer power to the vice president for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The vice president will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Harris, 57, is the first woman to hold the vice presidency and made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic Party nomination in 2020, before being picked as Biden’s running mate.

Psaki noted that a similar temporary transfer of power, “following the process set out in the Constitution,” had been carried out when president George W. Bush underwent the same procedure in 2002 and 2007.

Psaki said that a written “summary” of the findings from the president’s exam would be released “later this afternoon.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Any details on Biden’s health are sure to be closely watched, given speculation on whether he will stand by his stated intention to seek a second term in 2024. Biden pledged before his election a year ago to be “totally transparent” with voters about all aspects of his health.

– ‘Vigorous’ –

In a letter released by his election campaign in December 2019, Biden’s physician had described him as “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Biden does not smoke or drink, and prior to his election worked out at least five days per week, according to the letter.

He was vaccinated early on against Covid-19, and received a booster shot in September.

The health check comes at a crucial moment in his presidency, with the House of Representatives adopting Biden’s huge “Build Back Better” social spending agenda. Earlier this week, Biden signed into law another package to fund the biggest national infrastructure revamp in more than half a century.

The twin victories come after weeks of falling approval ratings for Biden and setbacks for his Democratic party ahead of next year’s midterm elections when the Republicans are widely predicted to take control of at least the lower house of Congress.

After returning from hospital, Biden was due to participate in the annual tradition of issuing a presidential “pardon” to a turkey, with the bird being spared from next week’s Thanksgiving meals. He was then due to fly to his family home in Delaware for the weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

US, China trade Taiwan warnings ahead of Biden-Xi summit

Washington, United States, Nov 14 – The top diplomats from China and the United States have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of...

5 days ago

World

Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

New York (AFP), Nov 7 – Eager travelers and their relatives rejoiced, wept and breathed sighs of relief Monday as the United States reopened...

November 9, 2021

Biden Administration

US House to vote Friday on giant twin bills at center of Biden agenda

Washington, United States, Nov 5 – Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden’s $3 trillion blueprint to transform...

November 5, 2021

World

Biden offers France mea culpa in Europe trip

Rome (AFP), Oct 29 – President Joe Biden admitted Friday to “clumsy” dealings with France following a bitter row over a submarine deal, at...

October 29, 2021

World

Biden pitches ‘historic’ spending plan to transform America

Washington (AFP), Oct 28 – US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a “historic” blueprint for remaking America’s economy, as he sought to pressure...

October 28, 2021

World

Biden and Macron discuss ‘stronger’ European defense

Washington, United States, Oct 23 – US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed strengthening European defenses in a telephone call Friday,...

October 23, 2021

World

US seeks to contain Beijing anger after Biden vows Taiwan defense

Washington (AFP), Oct 22 – The United States on Friday sought to prevent an escalation with China, saying there was no change in Taiwan...

October 22, 2021

Biden Administration

Trade, climate change top agenda as President Kenyatta meets Biden in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC, United States, Oct 15 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday made history by becoming the first African Head of State to be hosted...

October 15, 2021