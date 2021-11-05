Connect with us

Marti area of Samburu where 14 people were killed during a bandit attack on November 3, 2021.

crime

At least 14 dead in Samburu bandit attack: police

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

 Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 5 – Security has been beefed up in Samburu following a bandit attack on Wednesday that left at least 14 people dead and several others injured.

Police Headquarters said Thursday that the attackers believed to be from the Turkana community made away with more than 1000 heads of cattle during the raid.

The casualties include the Samburu Morans and bandits who lost their lives during the shootout that ensued during the raid, police said.

“On 3rd November, 2021 at around 6pm, armed bandits suspected to be from the Turkana community raided a village in Marti, Samburu North Sub-County and made away with an unknown number of cattle belonging to the Samburu community. The Samburu morans, who were herding the animals, trailed and caught up with the bandits and a gunfight ensued leading to fatalities on both sides,” police said in a statement.

A major security operation was underway in the region Friday.

“A contingent of security personnel drawn from the General Service Unit and the General Duty is already on the ground tracing the bandits and recover the stolen stock. Security around the affected areas has been beefed up,” it added.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said that in a bid to address the recurring conflicts in the area, the government had devised new ways in a bid to tackle the root cause of the problem.

“We have three major approaches: enhanced security in the area, peace-building initiatives through administration and local committees, and direct resource support including infrastructure improvement to open up the areas,” Shioso told Capital FM on Friday.

While conveying a message of condolence to the victims of the attack, Deputy President William Ruto called on security to step up its security measures to prevent further loss of lives and property.

“My heart breaks for the residents of Suiyan in Samburu and Bardassa in Marsabit County mourning their loved ones who lost their lives through banditry attacks. Our security agencies must save lives and protect property. Quick recovery to those injured,” Ruto said.

Insecurity in parts of Rift Valley region especially among the pastoralist communities has continued to affect the lives of the residents in many ways including disruption of education and other economic activities affecting the stability in the region.

Other areas that continue to face the challenges of insecurity include Kerio Valley, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Baringo and Pokot.

Last month, the National Council of NGOs urged the government and other stakeholders to address persistent insecurity challenges in Elgeyo-Marakwet and Kerio Valley areas.

The Council issued the appeal following the murder of a woman and her children by suspected bandits in Marakwet East and a local agricultural officer based at Tot .

While condemning the two incidents, Stephen Cheboi, the Chairperson of National Council of NGOs said in a statement that there was an urgent need to find a permanent solution to the perennial killings in the region.

