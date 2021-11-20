Archbishop Anyolo urges coordinated efforts to defuse student unrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Newly installed Nairobi Catholic Archbishop Philip Anyolo has expressed concern over the spate school fires across the country.

In his inaugural speech following his installation on Saturday, the Prelate urged for coordinated efforts by key actors to defuse student unrest.

“Like everyone else I am deeply concerned over the unrest in the country and all that goes in through the young people and especially when the hand of us adults is involved leading them astray. I plead with you to stop burning schools and instead seek alternative means of addressing your grievances,” he said.

Kenya Conference of Catholics Bishops (KCCB) Chairperson Archbishop Martin Kivuva had earlier noted that there is a need for deliberate coordinated efforts of correction, mentorship, and counseling of learners.

Having analyzed issues related to the latest incidents of unrest in schools, the bishops indicated that among other issues, they established that cases of indiscipline are caused by drug abuse and peer pressure.

“Besides indiscipline, we need to address the issue of cultism and radicalization in schools as well as challenges related to mental health. The bishops at the same time called on the government to reinstate extra-curricular activities and sports, which were stopped to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in learning institutions,” the Mombasa Archbishop said.

Catholic bishops want school administrators and Boards of Management given more powers to handle cases of extreme indiscipline in schools.

The clerics under KCCB expressed concern over the continued disruption of learning saying deterrent action needed to be taken to arrest the situation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Boards of Management and the Principals as well as heads of schools should be empowered and supported to deal with the extreme indiscipline cases in our schools,” said Archbishop Kivuva.

KCCB’s call came days after the Ministry of Education singled out congestion in classrooms and dormitories due to the 100 per cent transition policy and the increasing population among the causes of unrest being witnessed in various public schools across the country.

In his submission to the National Assembly Committee on Education, Cabinet Secretary Professor George Mahoga said various task forces and field reports also attribute the unrest to communication breakdown between the students and administration, school administrative styles, as well as drug and substance abuse in schools could be a major cause of resentment by students to administration.

He said the congested school calendar and reduced time for co-curricular activities has put a negative pressure on students as schools heads seek to recover time lost during the long break that was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof Magoha told the House Committee that 302 arrests had been made between January and November with 126 cases recorded as at November 11.

The Education CS confirmed that 41 suspects had been arraigned in Court as at November 11.